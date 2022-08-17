Washington State University has shown interest in selling a handful of historic properties on its Pullman campus, but a neighborhood nonprofit, the College Hill Association, would like the university to take steps to ensure protections before the properties are sold. Allison Munch-Rotolo, chairperson for the CHA’s board of directors, said three of the school’s four Culture and Heritage Houses, located on B and C streets, are on the National Register of Historic Places and all have deep roots in the community and are worthy of preservation. ... A new and improved Genesee wastewater facility took a step toward construction after the Latah County Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for the facility. A new city wastewater system is needed to meet state and federal requirements and avoid potential fines, officials say.
Jarod Grady may look like the average baseball player, but his journey on the diamond is far from normal. Underneath the green fabric of the soon-to-be freshman’s Potlatch jersey, fans might catch a glimpse of the clear tubing of an insulin pump, a result of his Type 1 diabetes. Despite facing a life-threatening condition early in his childhood, Grady battled his way back on the field, earning a chance to represent the Idaho, Montana and Wyoming regions in the 2017 Junior Northwest Championships in Centralia, Wash. ... Jill Bielenberg has been surrounded by Palouse farming hills all her life. Years ago, her grandparents emigrated from Germany and purchased farmland in Genesee, land which her father eventually took over. Since then, she has developed a background in agriculture that has never quite washed off. This year, Bielenberg will give her thanks back to the local farming community by serving as the National Lentil Festival Legendary Cook-Off Coordinator for the third year in a row.
A light breeze rustling the leaves of shade trees and the low rumble of a nearby tractor are sometimes the only sounds to be heard at the Vernon and Verla Peterson farm near Genesee. “It’s such a quiet place to be,” said Verla Peterson, who spent 64 years on the farm before moving to an assisted living facility in Lewiston several years ago. Because the farm has been in continuous operation since 1904, the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture named it an Idaho Century Farm. ... A Kendrick man outlasted all of his competitors in the survival television show “Alone” and won the $500,000 top prize. Clay Hayes participated in the reality show last fall but the results weren’t revealed until the season finale.