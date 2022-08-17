2021 One year ago

Washington State University has shown interest in selling a handful of historic properties on its Pullman campus, but a neighborhood nonprofit, the College Hill Association, would like the university to take steps to ensure protections before the properties are sold. Allison Munch-Rotolo, chairperson for the CHA’s board of directors, said three of the school’s four Culture and Heritage Houses, located on B and C streets, are on the National Register of Historic Places and all have deep roots in the community and are worthy of preservation. ... A new and improved Genesee wastewater facility took a step toward construction after the Latah County Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for the facility. A new city wastewater system is needed to meet state and federal requirements and avoid potential fines, officials say.

2017 Five years ago

