The Pullman School Board once more approved the purchase of a 60-acre plot of land on the end of Crestview Street near the southwest edge of the city as the potential site for a school. While the purchase of the property — for a cost not to exceed $2 million — was approved by the board last December, Superintendent Bob Maxwell said he placed the item in front of the board as a discussion item in its regular meeting, as details of the purchase have evolved since that initial approval. ... Those who knew longtime Neill Public Library volunteer Sarah Moore said she had a passion for reading, nature and serving others. This month, the library began a project it believes encompasses these qualities. Construction has started on the Sarah M. Moore Memorial River Nook. It will be an elevated outdoor deck with seating overlooking the river that runs next to the library.
Whitman County Library’s senior program coordinator has a voice as quiet and is meek as a church mouse. But when 40-year-old Molly Overby is away from her post for even a day, her subtle presence is sorely missed, especially by the seniors who benefit from her work, librarian assistant Kristie Korslund said. “I cover for her every once in awhile and (the seniors are) always asking, ‘Where’s Molly?’ ” Korslund said. “She’s kind of got this peaceful presence about her, so I think that’s a calming factor for them.” ... Members of the Moscow United Soccer Club will get some extra help on the sidelines this year following a recent partnership with the University of Idaho women’s soccer staff. Vandal coaches will help lead training sessions for the youth soccer program from August to May, teaching players the basic fundamentals and skills of the game. “It kind of fulfilled a need we had for coaching education, but it also helps with player development,” Moscow United board member Kelly Isakson said.
Colfax residents are ensuring that when students and teachers start class, they won’t begin their lessons empty-handed. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce and the Community Action Center have been collecting school supplies, backpacks and gym shoes to distribute to elementary, junior high and high school students and teachers in the Colfax School District. Organizers encouraged residents and passersby to make donations as part of a special Stuff the Truck event. ... Winner of a national principal’s award for his dedication, passion and leadership, Bill Marineau sees his job as helping teachers figure out how to help every child learn. Marineau received Idaho’s National Distinguished Principal award for 2012 earlier this year for his 14 years as principal of West Park Elementary School in Moscow.