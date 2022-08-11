2021 One year ago

The Pullman School Board once more approved the purchase of a 60-acre plot of land on the end of Crestview Street near the southwest edge of the city as the potential site for a school. While the purchase of the property — for a cost not to exceed $2 million — was approved by the board last December, Superintendent Bob Maxwell said he placed the item in front of the board as a discussion item in its regular meeting, as details of the purchase have evolved since that initial approval. ... Those who knew longtime Neill Public Library volunteer Sarah Moore said she had a passion for reading, nature and serving others. This month, the library began a project it believes encompasses these qualities. Construction has started on the Sarah M. Moore Memorial River Nook. It will be an elevated outdoor deck with seating overlooking the river that runs next to the library.

2017 Five years ago

