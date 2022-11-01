2021 One year ago

Deary Junior-Senior High School is using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to fund a tutoring program staffed mostly by students. The three-tier system, called “Response to Intervention,” has decreased the number of failing grades for 6-12 graders at the school by more than 60 percent in just one year, according to Kendrick Jared, superintendent of the Whitepine School District and principal at Deary High School. ... Moscow Contemporary debuted its first exhibition in the former Prichard Art Gallery space. The gallery officially split from the University of Idaho in August and formed an independent nonprofit under the new name. Led by Roger Rowley, the former director of the Prichard, the organization has received more than $100,000 in donations from the community in just a couple months. Rowley says it’s more money than the Prichard ever had in donations.

2017 Five years ago

