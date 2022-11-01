Deary Junior-Senior High School is using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to fund a tutoring program staffed mostly by students. The three-tier system, called “Response to Intervention,” has decreased the number of failing grades for 6-12 graders at the school by more than 60 percent in just one year, according to Kendrick Jared, superintendent of the Whitepine School District and principal at Deary High School. ... Moscow Contemporary debuted its first exhibition in the former Prichard Art Gallery space. The gallery officially split from the University of Idaho in August and formed an independent nonprofit under the new name. Led by Roger Rowley, the former director of the Prichard, the organization has received more than $100,000 in donations from the community in just a couple months. Rowley says it’s more money than the Prichard ever had in donations.
During the day, Dodd Snodgrass serves as Colfax’s city administrator. At night and on the weekends, he might indulge in a drum session. Snodgrass said he has not been able to bang on his drums as often as he would like to due to space limitations at his Lewiston residence, but once he moves to Colfax, he plans on practicing more often. Snodgrass is living in more familiar territory after 15 years on Washington’s west side.... With construction season drawing to a close, developers already have their minds set on turning vacant lots and old buildings in Moscow into productive uses of land. Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap said a Sonic Drive-In, the fast food chain, could be constructed as soon as next year on the northeast corner of the Rosauers parking lot on North Main Street.
Washington’s Fifth Congressional District representative wrapped up her week before the election in Whitman and Asotin counties, meeting with business and government leaders who shared their concerns about job creation. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican, is hoping eastern Washington voters will re-elect her for a fifth term. Between visits to Colfax and Clarkston, McMorris Rodgers stopped at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to participate in a business roundtable discussion with Pullman Chamber of Commerce members and SEL representatives. ... Former Moscow resident Sam Hunter was walking to the grocery store in his Manhattan neighborhood when his cell phone rang. The Whiting Foundation? He didn’t recognize the name. He recalled he’d recently donated some money to a group working to clean up the waterways around New York City, and he figured it probably was them, checking to see if he wanted to donate a little more. “I nearly hung up,” Hunter said in a recent telephone interview from New York. But he didn’t hang up, and after a minute, he realized the caller actually was telling him he had won a writing award that came with some money.