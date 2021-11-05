2020 One year ago
Separated by just 63 votes, the two Whitman County Commissioner candidates await the results of the final with an estimated 3,000 votes still to be counted. Tom Handy is narrowly leading incumbent Dean Kinzer to represent District 2 as of Wednesday. Vote totals after election night were 6,746 for Handy, 6,683 for Kinzer. There were 74 write-in votes. ... A crane replaces the 70-foot-tall stainless-steel chimney for the boiler in the Federal Building in Moscow. The original chimney was installed when the building was constructed in 1973.
2016 Five years ago
Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday afternoon August through October, come rain, sleet or snow, third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders put on their pads, helmets and jerseys and learn how to play the game of tackle football and the life lessons that come along with it. They call themselves the Junior Greyhounds.”I enjoy watching them overcome fear and things they can’t do,” four-year head coach Doug Ryan said. Ryan, a 35-year-old Pullman native, said he got involved with the team after his son, Cody Ryan, started playing. In an age in which concussions and injuries are plaguing football players in the National Football League and in college, Ryan and his team of coaches say they are teaching the young ballplayers how to play the game safely. ... Students packed a room in Washington State University’s Bryan Hall for a session with state Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst, but they got much more than they anticipated. Fairhust gave a motivational speech at the end of her 70-minute session, asking the students what they would do if they knew that they couldn’t fail.
2011 10 years ago
Four Pakistani students who are serving as cultural ambassadors at the University of Idaho in Moscow this semester said they’re having a great experience so far and have forged bonds with new friends from around the world. Sehrish Tufail Abbasi of Rawalpindi, Sara Mehmood of Peshawar, Faheem of Bajaur Agency and Mirza Awais Ahmad of Lahore are participating in the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program administered by the U.S. State Department’s of Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. … Potlatch is a community that takes care of its own, says Shannie Million, and for nearly a year now she has been doing her part running the Potlatch Food Bank — a job she says only furthers her convictions. Million moved to Princeton three years ago with her husband, Rick, and adopted son, Tommy, to teach special education at Potlatch Elementary and get services for Tommy, who is developmentally disabled. When Gary and Bev Jones had to stop running the food bank after many years, the Potlatch Presybyterian Church board looked for someone to fill the position. Million said some of her friends were unable, so she offered.The food bank has seen the number of families it serves grow in that time, she said, with 237 served in October and “that’s a lot of people for little, tiny town like this.