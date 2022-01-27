2021 One year ago
Moscow Middle School’s woodshop class has reinvented an annual project marketing and producing custom-made pens and turned it into a gesture of thanks to health care workers and first responders who have been on the front lines of the pandemic. Now in its eighth year, the project has become a mainstay of the school’s manufacturing and production class, said MMS Principal Bill Holman. Teacher J.D. Poulos said the pens will bear the words “Moscow Middle School thanks you,” and will be distributed to the Moscow Police Department, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Volunteer Firefighters, personnel at Gritman Medical Center and to the mayor and City Council. ... Moscow High girls’ soccer player Kendall Forseth signed a letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Lewis and Clark College, an NCAA Division III school in Portland, Ore. The defensive midfielder was a four-year letterwinner and a three-year starter for coach Josh Davis. Forseth, who has a 3.77 grade-point average, is going to double major in biology and Spanish.
2017 Five years ago
Genesee Elementary School has received $7,400 from the governor’s STEM Action Center to buy and use Story Maker, a real-time animation software that gives students templates and tools to create their own stories. Genesee is one of seven schools from six Idaho districts to get the funding. The software is a product of Wonder Media, a company that produced episodes of animated series such as “The Simpsons” and “Rugrats” ... A group of 10 Lincoln Middle School students has shown up to school bright and early at least once a week since December, ringing buzzers and answering science-related questions in preparation of the Western Idaho Regional Middle School Science Bowl competition in Boise. Their teacher, Marla Haugen, said practices intensified this past week and were held daily in preparation of the competition, which will feature 16 middle school teams from across the region battling to win an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete at the 27th National Finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl in April.
2012 10 years ago
Pullman High School recently finished fourth in the 2011 Ciphering Time Trials, a national mathematics contest. Coach Linda Moore prepared a group for the last major competition of 2011, consisting of 10 rounds in which students had three minutes to solve three problems. After results were double-checked, several Pullman High School students won individual awards, helping their team to a fourth-place finish. In the ninth grade division, Yilun Du placed 20th and Aneesh Pappu was 24th. In the 10th grade division, Rachit Singh placed first and Jaeyoung Heo was 15th. Vivek Jayaram placed 14th in the 11th grade division, while in the 12th grade division Mitchell Tang placed ninth, Frederick Chen was 17th, and Jimmy Yin placed 19th.