A local nonprofit invited bicyclists and joggers to explore Pullman’s trails as a way to not only exercise outdoors, but to better appreciate the community where they live. The Pullman Civic Trust worked in collaboration with the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and the National Lentil Festival to organize the inaugural “Pedal Pullman” event. Riders and joggers were encouraged to run approximately 7 miles on Pullman’s trails that pass by Pullman attractions. ... A familiar face will be on the opposing sideline when the Idaho men’s basketball team christens its new facility this year. It was announced the Vandals have agreed to a contract to bring in Long Beach State coach Dan Monson to open the regular season and Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Dan Monson is the son of legendary UI coach Don Monson.
A developer plans to demolish the car wash, commercial building and single-family residence located just northeast of the U.S. Highway 95-Idaho Highway 8 intersection. As to what the plans are for the property after that, Garrett Thompson, Thompson Development LLC managing member, is not ready to make those intentions public.
Dozens of fire personnel trucks filled the lot outside a large Moscow church, and cars dotted the parking along the street in back of it. A fire truck was parked at the front of the lot with its ladder extended and a large American flag flying at the end of it. As family and friends quietly filed into the church, crews in uniform lined up at the main entrance for a bagpipe processional. All were gathered to celebrate the life of Anne Veseth, a 20-year-old Clearwater National Forest firefighter who was killed when she was hit by a falling tree while battling a 50-acre blaze at Steep Creek drainage near Orofino. ... Children sped down Main Street in Pullman on bikes, big wheels and scooters with balloons flying behind them and their accompanying adults trailing along. The Little Sprouts Parade sets the 24th annual Lentil Festival parade in motion and gives any child who show up an opportunity to be involved, said Ann Parks, a parade volunteer.