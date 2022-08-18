2021 One year ago

A local nonprofit invited bicyclists and joggers to explore Pullman’s trails as a way to not only exercise outdoors, but to better appreciate the community where they live. The Pullman Civic Trust worked in collaboration with the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and the National Lentil Festival to organize the inaugural “Pedal Pullman” event. Riders and joggers were encouraged to run approximately 7 miles on Pullman’s trails that pass by Pullman attractions. ... A familiar face will be on the opposing sideline when the Idaho men’s basketball team christens its new facility this year. It was announced the Vandals have agreed to a contract to bring in Long Beach State coach Dan Monson to open the regular season and Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Dan Monson is the son of legendary UI coach Don Monson.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you