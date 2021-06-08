Students with Palouse Prairie Charter School in Moscow were pulled Monday onto the waters of the Snake River in a bull boats they constructed out of canvass and willow branches. Aside from letting in a little water, the boat, and two others, successfully floated through the water. The boats were originally used for children, women and the elderly to escape quickly across rivers from pursuing American troops. “The future of our people were in those bull boats,” Garry Dorr said.