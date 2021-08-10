2020 One year ago today
As with most everything this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed local farmers markets, causing smaller crowds and fewer sales. But not everything has been bad, according to vendors in Moscow and Clarkston. In Moscow, the number of vendors and customers were restricted in the first few weeks of June. Now, more vendors are being allowed in and more customers are coming to the market as the season advances, according to several vendors. … After announcing a year-long hiatus for its preschool program, Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow said it plans to offer an emergency day care service for the fall. Last week, the church issued a statement saying it would be unable to offer its preschool service for the 2020-21 school year. Preschool Director Nikki Cox said the preschool’s two teachers both left this past year, and the pandemic made those vacancies difficult to fill.
2016 Five years ago today
Teachers in the Moscow School District will have to wait at least another day to know how much of a salary increase they will receive for the upcoming school year. Negotiations between the Moscow Education Association and the school district were postponed until 6 a.m. today after Tuesday’s three-hour meeting failed to result in an agreement. “It seems like both sides were negotiating in good faith and there was movement on both sides,” said Dawna Fazio, a member of the Moscow School Board. “Of course it’s always disappointing that we don’t reach closure but it does take time.” … Alcohol likely won’t be allowed during tailgating activities on University of Idaho property during the Vandals’ first three home football games this season unless the Idaho State Board of Education elects to schedule a special meeting to accommodate the university. UI officials will ask the board to amend its policy to allow alcohol consumption in Kibbie Dome parking lots on game days this fall when the board meets at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
2011 10 years ago today
To keep revenue from getting thrown out with the trash, the city of Moscow and Latah Sanitation are working to use new software to ensure customers are being charged correctly for what’s being left at the curb. Tim Davis, city solid waste manager, said that more than two years ago he determined through a residential waste audit — six months on foot analyzing curb-side garbage — that Moscow was losing at least $120,000 annually. Sanitation company workers didn’t know, he said, what city disposal programs residents at each address had signed up for, so they didn’t know when extra waste being dumped there should be charged to those accounts. … The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded the University of Idaho a $400,000 research grant for nuclear science and engineering projects that encourage the development of advanced nuclear energy technologies.