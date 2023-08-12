2022 One year ago

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Pullman will receive $1 million to add a bike path, pedestrian sidewalk and a roundabout to Airport Road. The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program intended to make transportation systems safer. As part of the project, 2.1 miles of Airport Road will be reconstructed and a bus stop will be added to connect the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to the local bus system. ... Outside Staples in Moscow and the Safeway in Pullman, new visitors have found a temporary home in the businesses’ parking lots. The visitors? Large yellow school buses. The buses are part of the Kiwanis Club’s school supply drive called Stuff the Bus, now in its 14th year locally. The buses have returned for the week-long drive to benefit local students and teachers, some perhaps wondering where they will find the resources for needed school supplies. Stuff the Bus is the KiwanisClub answer.

2018 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you