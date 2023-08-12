The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Pullman will receive $1 million to add a bike path, pedestrian sidewalk and a roundabout to Airport Road. The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program intended to make transportation systems safer. As part of the project, 2.1 miles of Airport Road will be reconstructed and a bus stop will be added to connect the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to the local bus system. ... Outside Staples in Moscow and the Safeway in Pullman, new visitors have found a temporary home in the businesses’ parking lots. The visitors? Large yellow school buses. The buses are part of the Kiwanis Club’s school supply drive called Stuff the Bus, now in its 14th year locally. The buses have returned for the week-long drive to benefit local students and teachers, some perhaps wondering where they will find the resources for needed school supplies. Stuff the Bus is the KiwanisClub answer.
2018 Five years ago
Pullman residents joined the Pullman Police Department in Kruegel Park Saturday for the second annual Aerial Adventure Day - a day of drone education, piloting and racing. Attendees were invited to pose questions to the department's two drone pilots, watch professional racers compete against one another or bring their own drone to fly through an on-site obstacle course. Caleb Ratliff, 11, who looked on with his father and two brothers, said he has had some experience flying his father's drone, but he hopes to have his own one day. ... Gary Scott, former Moscow mayor and naval aviator who served four tours in Vietnam, died Monday at the age of 84. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., in March 1934, Scott knew he wanted to be a pilot from a young age, his daughter, Pamela, said. "He fell in love with airplanes when his older sister was dating a pilot during World War II," Pamela said. Scott would go on to serve in Vietnam, working as a test pilot between tours. After serving aboard the Oriskany, Scott transferred to the University of Idaho to teach aeronautical sciences and to become the second in command of the school's naval ROTC program.
2013 10 years ago
Jon Meyer said Toastmasters has made a big difference in his life - from helping him develop the leadership skills he uses every day at work to giving him the confidence to speak to a large group of people. Now, the Moscow resident is giving back to the international nonprofit organization by serving as the governor of its District 9, which includes more than 800 members in more than 60 clubs in northern Idaho, eastern Washington and northeastern Oregon. ... Colfax High School junior Ysabeaux Ng went on the trip of a lifetime this summer after being selected as one of 14 national finalists for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Japanese Exchange program. Ng received a scholarship, worth nearly $7,000, to spend six weeks in Japan observing the culture, attending Japanese high school and getting to know her host family of four. "I was very shocked, but I was also very excited," Ng said. "Without this scholarship, I don't think I would have ever had the opportunity to go to Japan, at least not during my younger years."