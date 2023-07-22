Evie Rudley has been making Evie’s Kitchen videos with her mother, Marissa, for the past two years. Together, they’ve made cupcakes, banana bread, sticky mango rice and sunbread — a brioche-type bread formed into the shape of the sun. The videos are shared with family. One of Evie’s latest creations, however, is gaining some wider recognition. The Moscow 5-year-old recently earned first place in the Cosmic Crisp Cooking Challenge. Evie’s winning entry was the Cosmic Crisp Apple Breakfast Pizza. .... Colfax Mayor James Retzer was a busy man, presiding over multiple events during a daylong celebration of the community’s 150th anniversary. After leading the rededication of Lippett Fountain in Eells Park, he helped dedicate a new mural on the county public works building, took visiting dignitaries on a tour of city facilities and then led the children’s parade down Main Street. He didn’t stop smiling the whole time. Retzer, who has lived in Colfax for 28 years, said planning for the anniversary began when he was elected mayor three years ago.
2018 Five years ago
Concertgoers flocked to Moscow's East City Park for the final day of Rendezvous in the Park, a three-day concert series featuring local bands and up-and-coming headliners. Rendezvous in Moscow Inc. spokesperson Scott Fedale said Friday ticket sales exceeded 500 people. He said this year marked the event's 36th anniversary. "It's an institution," Fedale said. "It's the biggest event of its kind that happens in Moscow, and it gives people an opportunity to see national acts in their hometown instead of having to go to Spokane or Seattle for them." ... While still in the early stages, the city of Potlatch could be one of the first city-wide recipients of high-speed internet using a fiber broadband network in Latah County. Representatives from First Step Internet, Kevin Owen and Joe Savay, met with officials from Gritman Medical Center, Latah County, Latah Credit Union, the city of Potlatch and the Clearwater Economic Development Association, all of whom financially supported an analysis to see if fiber broadband internet to Potlatch was feasible.
2013 10 years ago
The human brain is like a complex puzzle composed of intertwined pieces that influence how we live and think. A senior at the University of Idaho is spending his summer trying to understand how one of those pieces fits. Psychology student and Moscow native John Nuhn, 29, is doing research in a neurobiology lab on campus that will contribute to the Human Connectome Project, a $40 million undertaking to map all of the human brain's neural connections. .... Although he's been retired for more than 20 years, Robert Nilan, barley geneticist and former dean of Washington State University's College of Sciences, continues to leave his legacy at the university. Nilan, 89, affectionately known to many as "Barley Bob," was recently honored when WSU's College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences established the Robert A. Nilan Endowed Chair. The Washington Grain Commission contributed $492,000 from barley assessment income to the $1 million endowment.