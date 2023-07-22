2022 One year ago

Evie Rudley has been making Evie’s Kitchen videos with her mother, Marissa, for the past two years. Together, they’ve made cupcakes, banana bread, sticky mango rice and sunbread — a brioche-type bread formed into the shape of the sun. The videos are shared with family. One of Evie’s latest creations, however, is gaining some wider recognition. The Moscow 5-year-old recently earned first place in the Cosmic Crisp Cooking Challenge. Evie’s winning entry was the Cosmic Crisp Apple Breakfast Pizza. .... Colfax Mayor James Retzer was a busy man, presiding over multiple events during a daylong celebration of the community’s 150th anniversary. After leading the rededication of Lippett Fountain in Eells Park, he helped dedicate a new mural on the county public works building, took visiting dignitaries on a tour of city facilities and then led the children’s parade down Main Street. He didn’t stop smiling the whole time. Retzer, who has lived in Colfax for 28 years, said planning for the anniversary began when he was elected mayor three years ago.

2018 Five years ago

