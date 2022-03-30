2021 One year ago
Maggie Meyer was named the 2022 Colton-Uniontown Distinguished Young Woman. Meyer won awards in four of the five judged categories — Interview, Fitness, Talent and Self-expression. Lola Baerlocher was named first-alternate and won the Spirit award and $400 in scholarships. Mary Pluid won the second-alternate title and a $300 scholarship. Elysia Rogerson won the Scholastic category and $150. ... For the second time in more than two years, the Moscow Board of Adjustment denied — on a 3-2 vote — an application to construct an 80-foot tall wireless communications facility proposed at Church of the Nazarene because the board felt the tower would not be in harmony with the primarily residential neighborhood.
2017 Five years ago
It took 40 years and two tear-soaked bath towels to make retired Air Force veteran Bill Clark realize he had a serious problem. For years, the Pullman resident had suffered flashbacks to his time overseas. Night sweats woke him from his sleep. “That’s when I realized I had to do something,” Clark said while wearing a War Dogs ballcap and gripping a weathered brown leash in his hands as he recounted what he now recognizes as symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. The leash belonged to his own war dog — a German shepherd named Prince — back in the early 1960s. In just three days, Prince changed Clark’s life forever and sparked a love affair for dogs that years later cleared a path for Clark to begin recovering from his PTSD nightmare. ... Nearly a year and a half after Washington State University requested an internal investigation of its Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center, some outside recommendations have been implemented in the Bear Center facility and its staff, while others remain difficult to achieve. In response to recommendations by WSU, a new veterinarian has been hired under the Office of the Campus Veterinarian, the university’s bears have a full-time manager, routine physicals on bears are being conducted and all veterinarians are on call 24/7. But one significant roadblock continues to halt facility progression: WSU cannot find donors to fund development of a new facility.
2012 10 years ago
The multipurpose room at Moscow Junior High School was transformed into a little piece of the African continent. Marimba music flowed from the stage while community members filled up on traditional African food and perused dozens of posters made by the seventh-grade hosts of the second annual MJHS Africa Night. Each student studied a different country in preparation for the event, which was developed last year by social studies teachers Jason Albrecht and Matthew Haley along with student teacher Brock Crawford. “There’s always been an Africa section in the curriculum, but we wanted to highlight the kids’ work,” Haley said Thursday, adding, “These kids are amazing.”