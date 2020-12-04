2019 One year ago today
With his first semester on the job nearly complete, Pullman High School’s new shop teacher Tim Schotzko says he still feels he has a lot to learn but is excited to move the program forward. Formerly a math teacher with the district, Schotzko took the helm of the high school’s metal, wood and machine shop programs this year following the retirement of long-time teacher Vince Hanley. … The Pullman City Council on Tuesday heard about what it would take to restart a bus service that would transport passengers between Moscow and Pullman. Pullman Transit Manager Wayne Thompson said a private charter ran buses between the two cities from 1992 to 2011. He pointed out that though people remember the service fondly, it ended because of low ridership.
2015 Five years ago today
Lights of all sorts and colors lit up downtown Moscow, and everything down to the frozen sidewalks gleamed, but during Moscow’s Light Up the Night Parade nothing lit up quite like the kids. Although the temperature was in the upper 30s — it felt a lot lower when the winds picked up — a thick crowd mostly of families packed Friendship Square, thinning as it reached the opposite ends of a closed Main Street. … Members of WSU’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee are “delighted” with the interest in becoming the university’s 11th chief executive, according to committee chair and regent Mike Worthy. Worthy said the committee is pleased with the candidates who have already thrown in their hats — more than 20.
2010 10 years ago today
Forty years is a long time in the medicine world. Innovations have come and gone and only certain trends have been able to survive the ever-growing sea of research. Linda Gardai has witnessed it all from her post as owner and manager of Pilgrim’s Nutrition Center in Moscow. The business started at 210 S. Main St. in Moscow, where Gardai said she remembers participating in Crazy Days and music festivals. The business spent many years at that location, before moving to the Palouse Mall to increase its visibility and parking options. … The familiar Christmas carol of “Jingle Bells” could be heard floating along North Grand Avenue in downtown Pullman. And though the Pine Street Plaza may have been frozen enough to constitute a winter wonderland, the notes weren’t exactly emanating from jingling bells. Eleven members of the Washington State University Marching Band’s tuba section lined up to play a round of Christmas songs for Pullman’s Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting put on every year by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce.