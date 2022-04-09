2021 One year ago
A design by Megan Biggs has been chosen for the 2021 Moscow Farmers Market poster. The decision was announced this week by the City of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission. Biggs’s design captured more than 40 percent of the total votes during the three-week public voting period. In addition to being this year’s featured poster art, Biggs’ design will be accepted into the City of Moscow Portable Art Collection. ... Child care programs in Pullman have been struggling since pandemic restrictions caused some to shut their doors last year, and while many have since reopened, those running the programs say challenges lie ahead. While many child care programs in the city have since reopened, Child Care Aware of Washington said it is likely some have closed permanently. Meanwhile, directors of local child care programs say they are having difficulty in meeting a surge in demand this spring.
2017 Five years ago
Athletes young and old from the Special Olympics of Whitman County brought their warmth and excitement to an otherwise chilly football practice with the Washington State University Cougars at the Lincoln Middle School football field. Members of the Special Olympics team, a division of the YMCA of the Palouse, played games with some of the Cougars for their second annual football field day session, packed with drills, games and autographs from the players. Most members of the team are huge WSU Cougars fans, said Jordan Dickson, coordinator for the Whitman County Special Olympics. ... Construction on a $16,000 pole building at the Latah County Fairgrounds is expected to begin soon and should be wrapped up within the next two months. The 40-foot-long, 16-foot-wide building, which will be built directly east of the poultry barn, will be used for maintenance and storage. The Latah County Commissioners on Monday approved a contract agreement between Latah County and Burcham Built Construction, LLC for the assembly and installation of the building.
2012 10 years ago
After an evening class or a late-night gathering on campus, Washington State University students and employees often get home by calling Cougar Security or Women’s Transit for a ride. But according to Kyle Erdman, incoming president of the Associated Students of WSU, the campus community needs another transportation option that still keeps people safe while traveling late at night. Erdman has worked this year to develop a walking service. “It was an aspect of the college experience we saw was missing,” Erdman said. ... Moscow Charter School will receive a $1,000 grant from the John William Jackson Fund to purchase and repair musical instruments.