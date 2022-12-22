The new year will begin with a bang for Washington state senators after a legislative leadership committee approved a 54% increase in per diem rates. The daily per diem is intended to reimburse lawmakers for the cost of accommodations and meals when they travel to Olympia on official business. It comes in addition to their $56,881 annual salary. Secretary of the Senate Brad Hendrickson said the senate per diem rate will jump by $65 per day on Jan. 1, from $120 to $185. “That’s essentially the average hotel rate in Thurston County, plus the federal meal rate in Thurston County,” he said. ... On the same day they arrived at their bowl site, the Washington State Cougars learned they have no opponent. The Miami Hurricanes, scheduled to face the Cougars in the Sun Bowl, announced they’ve dropped out of the game because of a coronavirus outbreak on the team. Sun Bowl officials said they are looking for a new opponent for the Cougars.
The Pullman Fire Department held a “push-in ceremony” for their newest fire engine at Fire Station 1 on South Grand Avenue. “The push-in ceremony has been around for 100 years,” Fire Chief Mike Heston said. Heston said the tradition stems from the days when most fire engines were pumps on carts pulled and powered by people — or were horse-drawn steam engines. “Obviously, it’s hard to get the horses to go in reverse in a straight line, so you also had to have people push the engine back in,” Heston said. ... Advanced technology called Optiwave Refractive Analysis is helping Alyssa Hoehn of Moscow Family Eye Care provide better outcomes for patients who undergo cataract surgery. Hoehn, an ophthalmologist, said she performed the first cataract surgery in Moscow using ORA. She said she has performed about 24 cataract surgeries using the technology since last week without problems. “It’s a wonderful piece of equipment to provide better outcomes for our patients,” Hoehn said.
Moscow is more than just a college town. The home to the University of Idaho was named the best town in the Gem State to raise children by Bloomberg Business Week. Moscow was given high marks for its K-12 education system, its cultural events such as the Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival and the Renaissance Fair, and outdoor amenities like the paved Latah Trail. Town leaders said the article is a feather in the town’s cap and recognition for something they say Moscow residents have always known. ... Pullman Boy Scouts are offering a helping hand to the hundreds of families with fir, pine and spruce Christmas trees standing in their homes. Three local Boy Scout troops will be waking up early in the days after Christmas to collect about 400 trees from Pullman residents as part of their annual Christmas tree recycling fundraiser. In early December, scouts delivered about 4,000 fliers and envelopes to Pullman houses and offered to collect Christmas trees discarded curbside. The fundraiser for the Scouts started about 15 years ago and has become a tradition.