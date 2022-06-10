2021 One year ago
After years of taking on roles in student leadership and advocacy, graduating Moscow High School senior Laurel Hicke plans to use her enthusiasm for civic engagement to forge a career in political science. Hicke said she’s participated in a number of student and community organizations, including the high school’s human rights and international club, Model United Nations, and was high school liaison to the Latah County Human Rights Task Force. Hicke’s teachers said she is a diligent student leader, organizer and activist with a talent for bringing people into the fold and making them feel they are a part of the team. “The term I use is ‘old soul’ — she is just mature beyond her years and delightful,” said MHS teacher Lee Anne Eareckson.
2017 Five years ago
Won Jun Kim, a Pullman High School graduate, has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy by U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. According to a news release, Kim “participated in national speech and debate association competitions and various mock trial events. While earning a 4.0 GPA and playing soccer, he has volunteered for a local pharmacy, beach clean up, raised funds for the Red Cross and, after a major nationally recognized disaster, he spent time assisting village rebuilding programs.”
2012 10 years ago
The annual Genesee Community Day was a perfect opportunity for locals to recognize 2012 as Idaho 4-H’s 100th year in operation. To celebrate, youth in the Cow Creek 4-H club hung a giant poster in town and cut out clovers for local 4-H alumni to sign. The poster was eventually filled with more than 300 clovers, the 4-H symbol, said club leader Kim Monk. “We really wanted to get the word out that it’s 4-H’s 100th year,” she said. “Each member took 10 clovers and we wanted them to find 10 alumni to sign them. There’s a pretty active 4-H community in Latah County.” ... The beginning of summer is off to a jet-setting start for 58 Moscow and Troy junior high students, who left Moscow for a 10-day trip to Italy. The Moscow Junior High School gym was filled with luggage, noise and anxious travelers, as parents stood nearby to make last-minute preparations and recommendations. “The leaders have done such a phenomenal job, I have moths instead of butterflies because of how well they’ve done this,” said Julie Bailey, mother of Christen Bailey from Troy.