2021 One year ago
Gritman Medical Center has administered 1,567 COVID-19 shots to 1,007 people since the Moscow hospital first started vaccinations, Gritman spokesman Peter Mundt said. Idahoans 65 years and older were allowed to get vaccinated. Of the more than 1,500 administered vaccines, Chief Medical Officer John Brown said there have been no “significantly life-threatening reactions” from the vaccine. “I really would encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they can,” Brown said. ... Pullman Regional Hospital is reporting 7,500 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Whitman County. PRH Chief Clinical Officer Jeannie Eylar gave an update regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the county during a monthly PRH Board of Commissioners meeting. Whitman County has been receiving vaccine distributions since Dec. 18. People aged 65 and older are now eligible for vaccines.
2017 Five years ago
Kjersti Clawson of Genesee placed first in a district job interview career development event Jan. 27 at the University of Idaho, according to a news release from the Genesee FFA. FFA chapters from Genesee, Deary, Craigmont, Troy, Potlatch, Kendrick, Prairie and Nezperce participated. ... The Pullman Board of Adjustment voted during a special meeting to accept a conditional use permit application for the new Kamiak Elementary School — provided Pullman School District meets 13 conditions. The acceptance is a victory for the district, which fought significant opposition during a meeting Jan. 19 from residents who were concerned the proposed school would only have one entryway. “It feels great,” District Superintendent Dr. Bob Maxwell said after the council adjourned.
2012 10 years ago
Moscow Charter School principal Marie Axman said her school’s annual Winter Arts Showcase provides a venue for students to demonstrate the new skills they learn each year from their music, art and dance instructors. “We will show off your children,” Axman told the audience of parents and family members assembled in the Moscow Junior High cafeteria. The program began with an English folk dance, performed by a handful of students including fourth grader Brooke Meadows and her brother, second grader River Meadows. ... Whether rooting for the Giants or the Patriots, there’s one part of this year’s Superbowl Palouse residents will want to catch — a Cadillac commercial in the fourth quarter shot by former Troy resident Whitney Jenkins. Jenkins, 34, is an art director for Fallon Worldwide, an advertising company with roots in Detroit and Minneapolis. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Idaho.