A team of airplane builders based in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley recently earned international recognition for their work in breathing new life into a 70-year-old military aircraft. Hangar 180, which includes Gary Peters, Bill Strange, Richard Witt, Kenneth Clark, Tyler Peters, Scott Wohl and many volunteers, took home two awards in late July at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin. “I wanted to take the airplane back to the show so the local mechanics could get the recognition they deserve on the craftsmanship that they were able to put together,” Gary Peters said. ... Moscow city councilors hope that an effort to promote unity in Moscow will not further polarize the city. The Moscow Human Rights Commission is planning to roll out the Moscow Together Project that allows businesses and nonprofits to advertise themselves as inclusive. Businesses and nonprofits who participate in the project will sign a commitment statement.
2018 Five years ago
The Pullman City Council agreed to investigate the possibility of installing solar panels on the soon-to-be City Hall and accepted a donation of a nearly 10,000-square-foot parcel of land to expand the southern boundary of Sunnyside Park. Director of Public Works Kevin Gardes said the land, donated by the Itani family, is valued at about $81,000. Sunnyside Park is the annual staging area for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display, which requires a 350-foot safety buffer zone. Gardes said residential developments have encroached on that buffer in recent years, prompting a need to secure additional space. ... With more than 4,300 freshman students set to swarm Washington State University’s residence halls in just one week, university officials say they are still looking to provide a couple hundred students a place to sleep come Aug. 15 - WSU’s official move-in day. WSU Vice President of Marketing and Communications Phil Weiler said the university is expecting its largest influx of freshman students in its 128-year history, forcing the university to find extra bed space anywhere possible.
2013 10 years ago
The key to selling houses and finding pets, it turns out, is the same — good publicity. Carmel Travis knows. She lives and works in Pullman in real estate, but her true passion lies with animals, and she’s spent years learning about animal rescue. “I’ve always had a soft heart when it comes to animals,” Travis said. “Especially the poor fellows that nobody seems to want anymore.” … Children in Latah County who have a penchant for building things, solving problems or just playing with Legos can sign up for the annual For Inspiration and Recognition of Science Technology Lego League through University of Idaho 4-H Extension. Will Boyd, a 4-H Extension associate involved with Idaho Robotics Opportunities for K-12 Students, and Nicole Halstead, of the Latah County Extension Office, introduced the league at a meeting this week at the fairgrounds and told about 20 children and their parents what to expect if they join. The FLL is an international organization that tasks teams of children ages 9-14 with designing and building their own autonomous Lego robot.