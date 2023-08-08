2022 One year ago

A team of airplane builders based in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley recently earned international recognition for their work in breathing new life into a 70-year-old military aircraft. Hangar 180, which includes Gary Peters, Bill Strange, Richard Witt, Kenneth Clark, Tyler Peters, Scott Wohl and many volunteers, took home two awards in late July at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin. “I wanted to take the airplane back to the show so the local mechanics could get the recognition they deserve on the craftsmanship that they were able to put together,” Gary Peters said. ... Moscow city councilors hope that an effort to promote unity in Moscow will not further polarize the city. The Moscow Human Rights Commission is planning to roll out the Moscow Together Project that allows businesses and nonprofits to advertise themselves as inclusive. Businesses and nonprofits who participate in the project will sign a commitment statement.

2018 Five years ago

