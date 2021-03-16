2020 One year ago today
Jesse Redheart-Livings doesn’t know if he’ll live to see his 60th birthday. The 24-year-old Pullman resident suffers from the same genetic kidney disease that killed his father prematurely last year, and it leaves him extremely vulnerable to colds and flus. Redheart-Livings worries that people with conditions like his will be exposed to COVID-19 from food workers. But just last winter, he went to work at a local deli with flu symptoms, including a fever, after he called in sick. He’s not alone. Fifty-one percent of food workers say they “always” or “frequently” go to work when they’re sick, according to a 2015 survey from the Center for Research and Public Policy. … As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, schools and universities are shutting down and people are hoarding items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. But for at least one Washington State University student, it’s no reason to abandon a time-honored college tradition. Or to put it a better way — spring break must go on. Drew Kuzmin-Batchelor was among dozens of students on the WSU campus making a quick get-away. But instead of heading straight for his home in Lafayette, Calif., he’s heading for Cabo — a magnet for spring-break partiers.
2016 Five years ago today
Musical notes flow through the Troy school music room as the town’s community band prepares for practice. Drums, saxophones, clarinets and trumpets break the slow and steady quiet of the small town atmosphere with a burst of song. Tera Stoner, a mother of five, is cofounder of the Troy Arts Council and Community Band. Although home life, the council and the band keep Stoner busy enough during the day, she added another responsibility to her plate this past fall after the Troy School District lost its music teacher following two levy failures and numerous budget cuts. … One student at WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine hopes the work she’s doing in Pullman will influence policy change against a cruel practice happening across the world. Doctoral student Monica Bando, 39, was introduced to the plight of Asiatic black bears, an endangered species, six years ago. Bando is using her time in Pullman to research the connections between bile farming and diseases. Bando’s goal is to provide research to Animals Asia to change the narrative that Asiatic black bear bile farming is harmless.
2011 10 years ago today
A bill that passed Washington’s Senate March 2 would put WSU in charge of a western Washington multi-university education center in 2014. Everett’s University Center of North Puget Sound provides about 500 students with bachelor’s and master’s degree courses from eight universities. It’s housed on the campus of Everett Community College. Senate Bill 5636 would direct WSU to operate the center, taking control from EvCC. ... Less than a week after Moscow street crews built a temporary dike to combat a 4-foot spike in water levels near Bridge Street, the National Weather Service launched into Flood Safety Awareness Week. While major flooding hasn’t been a problem on the Palouse since the 1990s, Katherine Rowden, a National Weather Service hydrologist said residents should remain aware of the dangers of high water.