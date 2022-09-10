Pullman Regional Hospital is working on setting up a centralized COVID-19 testing center to meet high demand as the delta variant continues to put pressure on local health providers. Whitman County Commissioner Tom Handy said Monday that Palouse Medical in Pullman is administering so many COVID-19 tests that it has overwhelmed its walk-in clinic, ReadyCare. According to Palouse Medical’s social media, it has closed ReadyCare early five days in the past two weeks because it reached maximum capacity. ... Latah County Commissioners in their regular meeting Monday voted to require visitors and employees to wear face masks inside county buildings beginning. The move specifically applies to the Latah County Courthouse, the Latah County Annex where vehicle licensing among other departments is housed, and the McConnell Mansion, but will not extend to the Latah County Fair.
Recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival status shared stories, resources and fellowship at East City Park in Moscow where about 150 gathered in solidarity with them and other immigrants. It was a mostly solemn gathering that drew residents to listen to speakers in support of the DACA program. Jose Manuel Carrillo, a 23-year-old DACA recipient from Bellingham, shared his story with the audience and his mission to change the DACA narrative he said the media tends to portray — one of an immigrant who speaks perfect English, assimilates smoothly and pursues a prestigious career. ... The modern day library is a vast turnaround from those of the past. They have evolved from hushed, dusty shelves to vibrant, community and education-focused centers for the public. For Ben Hunter, bringing that vibrancy to the University of Idaho library is just his job. As the associate dean, Hunter’s role focuses more on the administrative side of the library, from managing staff to balancing budgets, but he also plays an active role in building the school’s collection, expanding educational opportunities for students and bringing the work of the university’s own students, faculty and staff to the world. Through that work Hunter was recently awarded the Librarian of the Year title by the Idaho Library Association.
Perhaps no one felt Pullman football’s 1-9 record last year more than quarterback Justin Cillay. Not only was the signal-caller a first-year starter for a sputtering offense, but he literally appeared pained by the end of games, forced to get back up after countless hits in the backfield. But this year has a different feel to it, and no one senses that more than Cillay. “Everyone is doing a good job,” he said. “We’re getting good pass protection, the receivers are doing well — we’re doing well this year.” ... A third party list of nominees compiled by a firm working on a presidential search for the University of Florida has listed Washington State University President Elson Floyd among its 36 potential candidates. University of South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier is also on the list, along with former University of Idaho president Tim White. Current UF President Bernie Machen announced he would be retiring by the end of 2013, and a committee has formed to begin the presidential search.