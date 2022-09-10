2021 One year ago

Pullman Regional Hospital is working on setting up a centralized COVID-19 testing center to meet high demand as the delta variant continues to put pressure on local health providers. Whitman County Commissioner Tom Handy said Monday that Palouse Medical in Pullman is administering so many COVID-19 tests that it has overwhelmed its walk-in clinic, ReadyCare. According to Palouse Medical’s social media, it has closed ReadyCare early five days in the past two weeks because it reached maximum capacity. ... Latah County Commissioners in their regular meeting Monday voted to require visitors and employees to wear face masks inside county buildings beginning. The move specifically applies to the Latah County Courthouse, the Latah County Annex where vehicle licensing among other departments is housed, and the McConnell Mansion, but will not extend to the Latah County Fair.

2017 Five years ago

