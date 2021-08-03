2020 One year ago today
A local farmer who had an idea years ago for a new Palouse city flag is now seeing his design flown around town. “The purpose of a project like this is to build community engagement,” flag designer Moses Boone said. The city has been displaying Boone’s flag downtown, and Boone said the flags have been available for residents to order starting this past week. … Two youth sports tournaments that drew large crowds from across the region to Moscow during the weekend were shut down suddenly by the city’s mayor. The Ash Rattler Wood Bat Tournament and the Harvest Cup tournament together brought more than 100 baseball and soccer teams together in Moscow’s parks and playfields. Play at both tournaments was underway Sunday when city officials ordered them to halt.
2016 Five years ago today
Pullman’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to a hydrogen leak at the Washington State University Thermal Fluid Engineering Building following a power outage that knocked out electricity to nearly 1,600 Avista customers. While the exact cause of the leak was unknown, Pullman Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Scharnhorst said it’s believed the gas began to leak after equipment failed when power was restored. … For the second night in a row, the council chambers at Moscow City Hall was packed. This time it was a standing-room only crowd at the Board of Adjustment meeting for a hearing on the proposed new Logos School on North Mountain View Road. The board approved a variance so the school could exceed the allowable building height within the Moscow city code’s moderate density, single-family residential zoning district. The board also approved a conditional use permit for the school and church facility subject to conditions that involve the water and sewer system, roads and a bridge across Paradise Creek.
2011 10 years ago today
For some in Idaho, “shoot, shovel and shut up” has become the preferred management plan for wolves even as state officials are preparing for a statewide hunt with no quotas in most regions. Just how widespread the illegal activity has become is up for debate and depends largely on who’s answering the question. Gary Macfarlane of the Moscow-based Friends of the Clearwater has a feeling the practice is rampant, although the elusive nature of wolves makes the predator a more difficult target. … GOP members of Idaho’s Citizen Commission for Reapportionment submitted a legislative map that would place the northern portion of Latah County with Benewah, Shoshone and part of Kootenai counties and place most of the cities of Moscow and Lewiston into District 6. The map presented by Republican member Lou Esposito to the commission would split 11 Idaho counties, including Latah and Nez Perce.