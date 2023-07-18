2022 One year ago

Following a long discussion and multiple comments from the public, the Moscow City Council chose not to approve proposed rule changes pertaining to daycares. Instead, it asked city staff to revisit a few of those proposed changes that they feared would present safety risks to children. Specifically, the council expressed concern that home operations with fewer than seven children would not be required to become registered with the city. ... Idaho’s track and field media day took place a few days ago, and the prevailing topic was the building and completion of the new indoor tennis courts and track inside the Kibbie Dome. More specifically, the person the track was named after. The school named the indoor track Lauren McCluskey Track, in honor of the former Pullman High School and Utah standout who was murdered in 2018. In high school, McCluskey would use UI’s facilities to train and became friends with members of the Vandals’ team and staff. “She had ties here well before I showed up,” UI director of track and field Tim Cawley said.

2018 Five years ago

