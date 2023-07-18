Following a long discussion and multiple comments from the public, the Moscow City Council chose not to approve proposed rule changes pertaining to daycares. Instead, it asked city staff to revisit a few of those proposed changes that they feared would present safety risks to children. Specifically, the council expressed concern that home operations with fewer than seven children would not be required to become registered with the city. ... Idaho’s track and field media day took place a few days ago, and the prevailing topic was the building and completion of the new indoor tennis courts and track inside the Kibbie Dome. More specifically, the person the track was named after. The school named the indoor track Lauren McCluskey Track, in honor of the former Pullman High School and Utah standout who was murdered in 2018. In high school, McCluskey would use UI’s facilities to train and became friends with members of the Vandals’ team and staff. “She had ties here well before I showed up,” UI director of track and field Tim Cawley said.
2018 Five years ago
Children from around the Palouse scurried out onto Troy’s Main Street to nab the Jolly Ranchers, Smarties and Laffy Taffy that came raining down. The falling candy was just one of the classic signs of the Troy Days parade. Cheerleaders with sparkling bows in their hair cartwheeled down Main Street, Republican and Democratic candidates carried campaign signs and members from three separate class reunions — 1958, 1968 and 1998 — took to floats. ... The low rumble of motorcycles could be heard outside of Zeppoz in Pullman as riders from all over the region started their engines. The band of riders all gathered for the same reason - to support the animals of the Whitman County Humane Society. For the fifth year in a row, John-Mark Mahnkey, a member of the WCHS board, organized the Cruzin’ for Critters Poker Run, which raises money for the shelter’s general fund.
2013 10 years ago
Richard “Richie” Skiles has spent more than a decade providing small-town law enforcement in Idaho and says he’s up to the task of being Troy’s next police chief. Skiles will be taking over as the city’s sole law enforcement officer for 20-year veteran K.T. Whiteley, who is retiring at the end of this month, and has spent the past several weeks working with her to get prepared. “My very first call was a dog call, a dog complaint, so I’m starting off the profession right because I got my first dog complaint,” he said. “They’re not anybody’s favorite.” ... The sudden loss of half of the still-under-construction buildings at the new Grove apartment complex left hundreds of Washington State University students with no place to live when classes begin. In the past few days, representatives from The Grove and its parent company, Campus Crest, have called all Pullman Grove leaseholders in the order in which they signed leases. In keeping with the terms of the lease, The Grove is required to find its residents alternative housing accommodations until the Pullman Grove apartments are completed. Jason Chudoba, a Campus Crest spokesman, said the company gave its residents several options for alternative housing accommodations on a first-come, first-served basis.