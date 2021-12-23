2020 One year ago
Astronomers, amateur and otherwise, gathered by the handful at a closed weigh station at the top of the Lewiston Hill to view a celestial event 400 years in the making. Dubbed the “great conjunction,” Jupiter and Saturn, the two largest planets in our solar system, appeared closer together in the night sky than at any other time since 1623. The two planets won’t come this close again for another 60 years. “For perspective, 400 years ago is when Galileo first pointed a telescope at the sky,” said University of Idaho professor and astrophysicist Jason Barnes. ... The board president for Pullman Civic Theatre is grateful the nonprofit was recently chosen by the state of Washington to receive CARES Act grant money, but said it is the generosity of the community that has played as big of a role in keeping the theater alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater is one of four local arts organizations that were awarded this latest round of grant money. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn and Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association were the others.
2016 Five years ago
Christmas trees were in high demand on the Palouse this year, and that could leave an unexpected empty space in many living rooms. Moscow and Pullman Building Supply stores, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Jeff Packer’s Oh Christmas Tree operation and even local tree farms have sold out of Christmas trees — some for weeks now. “We sold out over a week and a half ago,” Moscow Building Supply General Manager Scott Jutte said. For St. Mary’s Catholic School in Moscow, this is the third year they’ve sold Christmas trees, but it’s the first year they’ve ever run out. ... The outside world saw this as an improbable task, even an impossible one depending on which betting service you asked, but the Idaho football team, an eternal underdog, never batted an eye in the days leading up to the Potato Bowl. Moving their offense up and down the field more efficiently than any team has in the history of the bowl game at Albertsons Stadium, the Vandals set records galore in a 61-50 dismissal of Colorado State.
2011 10 years ago
Bill Moos always stated he wanted to run with the big dogs. Now, it seems, the school has a bank account to match. Moos, the Washington State University director of athletics, announced the largest gift in the history of Cougar Athletics to support The Cougar Football Project, which was approved by WSU’s Board of Regents. WSU alumnus Greg Rankich, Class of ’94, from Kirkland, Wash., committed $3 million to support the expansion of WSU’s Martin Stadium in Pullman. ... Architect Paul Hirzel credits a team of people for the creation of his latest prize-winning structure, The Mountain House near Moscow was recognized this year with an Honor Award given by the American Institute of Architects. Hirzel said the home, which sits about five miles north of Moscow on Idler’s Rest Road, was built in cooperation with contractors, builders and the property owners, all of whom contributed to the successful completion of the 2,400-square-foot house. “The team is critical on these projects,” Hirzel said this week. “If you have all of the players involved, and they’re all committed to producing a fine work of architecture, then certainly the odds are so much greater.”