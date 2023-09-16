2022 One year ago

Colin Criss McNamara does not back down from a challenge on the golf course. He’s good, which helps. The Moscow man plays with a 4.8 handicap index, which means he’s better than about 97% of all golfers in the United States. He also has a built-in excuse if he doesn’t win a match. All of his clubs are more than 100 years old. Criss McNamara is a hickory golfer, a tiny subset of the world’s golf population dedicated to playing the sport with shafts made of hickory and the best club heads individually forged by expert Scottish craftsmen. ... Fifty years ago, Francis Spain began medical school at the University of Washington as one of the first students for what would become one of the most successful medical education programs in the rural Northwest. At the time, Spain and the 29 other students in the first class had no idea how much the Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho medical education program (abbreviated to WAMI, and later adding a “W” with the addition of Wyoming), would grow. “It was a very experimental program,” he said. “Most of us were from smaller towns. … There were 30 students in total, 10 from the University of Idaho and 20 from Washington State University.”

2018 Five years ago

