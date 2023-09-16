Colin Criss McNamara does not back down from a challenge on the golf course. He’s good, which helps. The Moscow man plays with a 4.8 handicap index, which means he’s better than about 97% of all golfers in the United States. He also has a built-in excuse if he doesn’t win a match. All of his clubs are more than 100 years old. Criss McNamara is a hickory golfer, a tiny subset of the world’s golf population dedicated to playing the sport with shafts made of hickory and the best club heads individually forged by expert Scottish craftsmen. ... Fifty years ago, Francis Spain began medical school at the University of Washington as one of the first students for what would become one of the most successful medical education programs in the rural Northwest. At the time, Spain and the 29 other students in the first class had no idea how much the Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho medical education program (abbreviated to WAMI, and later adding a “W” with the addition of Wyoming), would grow. “It was a very experimental program,” he said. “Most of us were from smaller towns. … There were 30 students in total, 10 from the University of Idaho and 20 from Washington State University.”
2018 Five years ago
Spectators at the Latah County Fair may have thought Halloween came early, as chickens and rabbits were dressed up as sharks, wizards and superheroes as part of the fair’s annual Fur and Feather Costume Contest. Nearly a dozen contestants entered animals into the contest this year, which was judged by Moscow City Councilor Gina Taruscio. “I was in 4-H, so it takes me back. It is really a pleasure for me,” Taruscio said, adding this is the third time she has judged the costume contest in recent years. ... Egg yoke splattered in Amy Hollsh’s hand, covering her and the those standing nearby in yellow goo. Hollsh, who was visiting from California, and her friend, Chad Redman, of Palouse, were competitors in the annual egg toss that was a part of the annual Palouse Days celebration. “The strategy is to catch it underhand, definitely,” Hollsh said, admitting the two friends were disqualified when she reached out and attempted to catch the egg overhand, causing it to scramble in her palm.
2013 10 years ago
Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little will announce his intentions for the 2014 elections at a breakfast meeting in his hometown of Emmett, accompanied by Gov. Butch Otter and first lady Lori Otter. A two-week statewide tour will follow the announcement by Little, who is widely thought to be considering a run for the top job. A University of Idaho graduate and third generation Idaho rancher, Little was appointed to his current position in 2009 and elected in 2010. ... The Battle of the Palouse finally returns to Pullman after a six-year hiatus when Washington State and Idaho will battle it out at Martin Stadium. Fortunately for local fans, it appears to be the first of many games between the two schools in the years to come. “I really initiated that because it made sense to me,” Washington State athletic director Bill Moos said. “They’re an FBS school just 8 miles away, with long tradition of playing each other through the decades, and it’s a relatively inexpensive trip for them and an opportunity for us to have visiting team fans help fill our stadium.”