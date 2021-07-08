2020 One year ago today
Latah County is one of 11 counties in Idaho to surpass its 2010 U.S. Census response rate, according to Misty Slater, U.S. Census Bureau media specialist for Nevada, Oregon and Idaho. The other 10 counties include Ada, Canyon, Franklin, Gem, Kootenai, Lincoln, Payette, Shoshone, Teton and Washington. There are 44 counties in Idaho. Latah County’s response rate is 66.5 percent, just greater than its 65.8 percent rate in 2010. Moscow’s 2020 response rate is the highest in the county at 69 percent. … Washington State University announced it will begin testing human samples for COVID-19 in an effort to increase testing capacity in eastern Washington. WSU will work with the Washington Department of Health and a private laboratory, Incyte Diagnostics, to run as many as 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day, according to a WSU news release.
2016 Five years ago today
Russ Roca and Laura Crawford left their home in Southern California to bicycle around the country for three years. Roca and Crawford realized how bicycle travel in small communities enhanced the local economy of those small towns. The couple started The Path Less Pedaled, a business that focuses on the development of bicycle tourism. Roca and Crawford shared their experiences of biking throughout the country and New Zealand and how biking can positively affect rural areas in front of about 50 people at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman. … Convicted murderer John Lee claims in a recently filed notice of appeal that he suffered psychological torture and was denied mental health treatment during his stay at the Latah County Jail — factors which affected his decision-making abilities and led him to take a plea deal he didn’t want. Lee was sentenced to life in prison May 24 for the three first-degree murder counts and one of aggravated battery after he accepted a deal from the state. The plea took the possibility of the death sentence off the table and, in exchange, Lee waived his right to appeal.
2011 10 years ago today
About five years’ worth of fundraising and grant-writing will pay off this summer when the Palouse Community Center is finally able to begin construction of its public-use building. The building, to be located on Main Street in Palouse, has been a community effort in terms of raising the estimated $540,000 for expenses. One local foundation, the Mike Carlton Memorial Fund, was organized to pay tribute to a longtime Palouse resident and former employee of the Pullman Police Department who died unexpectedly from a metabolic brain injury. Carlton’s friends organized the solar panel fund with a goal of $20,000 for 20 solar panels, which will conserve energy and generate money for the center. … The Moscow Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that identifies who is responsible for setting nine arson fires around the city this week. The fires were set at various parks, schools and other locations throughout the city. The nine fires altogether caused about $7,110 worth of damage.