2020 One year ago
CJ Elleby won’t have to travel too far to begin his professional career. The Seattle native became the first Washington State basketball player since Klay Thompson (2011) to be selected in the NBA draft, getting scooped up midway through the second round — No. 46 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers. The former star forward opted to enter the NBA draft pool in the spring instead of returning to Pullman for his junior year. Despite coming into draft day on the bubble his choice turned out nicely. ... With less than 350 votes separating them, the unofficial election results show Tom Handy defeating Dean Kinzer in the Whitman County Commissioner District 2 race. All of the remaining ballots have been counted according to the Whitman County Auditor’s Office website.
2016 Five years ago
Catalina Flores is approaching her 10th anniversary with the Colfax Library, but had it not been for the encouragement of her boyfriend, she might not have ever worked there. It was February 2007 when Joel Davis told Flores to give the library a shot. Even though she didn’t have any previous experience working in a library, she went ahead and applied. The staff called her the same day to ask her for an interview, and the day after that she was offered the job. In a matter of 24 hours, Flores, now 34 years old, went from unemployed to being a member of the Colfax Library staff. ... Moscow city staff started earthwork along Paradise Path for the Blackbird Crossing Trail Station on Friday, according to a city news release. Earthwork will continue at the station, located south of state Highway 8 between Blaine Street and Alturas Parkway as weather permits, the release said. The first phase of the project is preparing the site, which includes installation of erosion control and culvert extensions and bringing the site to grade.
2011 10 years ago
John Herrington remembers sitting in a cardboard box as an 8-year-old and pretending he was flying to the moon. He had no idea at the time that about three decades later he would spend two weeks hundreds of miles above the Earth as an astronaut on the space shuttle and International Space Station. A native of Oklahoma and current resident of Lewiston, the retired Navy commander, STS-113 Endeavour crew member and first Native American in space shared some of his experiences with students and encouraged them to work hard in school so they, too, can learn the skills that might earn them a trip to space when they’re older. ... Emily Raasch moved to Troy from Lincoln, Neb., about two-and-a-half months ago and already wants to bring the sound of music to her new hometown. Raasch holds a bachelor of music in voice from the University of Nebraska and has spent the past 16 years teaching voice and piano lessons from her home, first in Lincoln and now in Troy. When she’s not teaching private music lessons, Raasch also substitute teaches in Troy schools.