Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2021 One year ago
The inviting smells of freshly baked spanakopita and sizzling gyro meat wafted through the air Monday morning as a tight-knit family prepared food for the grand opening of Pullman’s newest restaurant. Yia Yia Nikki’s — a locally-owned-and-operated restaurant franchise specializing in Greek and Mediterranean cuisine — opened its doors at its newest location in what was once the Banner Bank building at 1300 S. Grand Ave. Although opening a business in the middle of the pandemic takes a leap of faith, owner Monir Desouky said he is confident his restaurant will be popular among residents of the Palouse. ... The Moscow School Board could set a target date for shifting students to four days of in-person instruction a week. Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said while the board could opt for discussion only, he sees four possible paths forward if the board does decide to take action. He said the first option would be to set a tentative date for students to shift to four days of in-person instruction a week starting with the beginning of the spring semester.
2017 Five years ago
With the announcement of their 2017 schedule, Washington State football players received some extra incentive in their winter conditioning drills. They’ll need to be in terrific shape in November. Opening with five consecutive home games, the Cougars will play 11 consecutive weeks without a bye, including four road games in a six-week period toward the end of the season. “We face a unique situation this fall starting the season with five straight home games,” WSU athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. ... Latah County farmer Joseph Anderson and Port of Lewiston Manager David Doeringsfeld are adamant that the four Lower Snake River Dams should be kept in place and not breached, as many say is necessary to save salmon runs. “The extinction of salmon and steelhead is not an option. Period,” Doeringsfeld said. “But we believe that dams and salmon can coexist.” Doeringsfeld said there is a 96 percent salmon survival rate at each of the four dams, and that there are high mortality rates throughout the four H’s of the salmon’s life cycle, which includes harvest, habitat, hydro and hatcheries.
2012 10 years ago
A recent change in eligibility requirements for service on the Moscow Food Co-op’s board of directors has caused a reaction in the local market community, sparking a chain of events that led to the December resignation of long-time Moscow Food Co-op newsletter editor Bill London. The new rule makes it impossible for someone to run for a board seat who has worked or applied for a job at the Co-op two years prior to the race. Board members this week said they adopted the regulation in October in an attempt to avoid conflicts of interest within the body. “It was a perception based on real problems that had occurred in at least two co-ops” elsewhere, board President Andrika Kuhle said. “We figured it was really in the best interest of the Co-op.”