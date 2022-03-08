2021 One year ago
After taking a year off because of the pandemic, organizers with the Latah County Fair say they are planning for a full slate of in-person attractions when the event begins this year. Fair Director Jim Logan noted he still has around six months before the September fair, but organizers will work in coordination with the county, the city of Moscow and local public health agencies to ensure the fair is conducted as safely as possible. “Getting back to normal is everybody’s goal,” said Idaho Public Health Spokesman Scott Schlegel. “Now, what it’s going to take to get to that and what precautions we need to have in place to make that happen, we’re just going to have to address it as we move along.” ... About 95 percent of city of Moscow-owned or occupied restroom facilities are gender-neutral or can be with minor modifications, said Jen Pfiffner, deputy city supervisor of culture, recreation and employees services. Pfiffner told the Moscow City Council Administrative Committee that the city conducted an inventory of city restroom facilities, including parks bathrooms, city-occupied facilities like the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center and City Hall and city-owned facilities like the 1912 Center and the Moscow Public Library.
2017 Five years ago
The cozy pre-kindergarten room at St. Rose’s Garden Catholic Preschool became another world for nearly an hour Tuesday morning, with a visit from Sister Bridget Haase, better known as Sister Storyteller, and her plush friend, Honeysuckle.The double class of pre-kindergartners and preschoolers happily joined Sister Storyteller, and her friend and puppet, Honeysuckle, in this land of imagination, complete with songs, conversation and stories of teamwork, smiles and creation. … Carly Lilly says she fights for women’s rights, but even on International Women’s Day, the businesswoman is ready to defend the rights of anyone who is oppressed. Lilly, the co-owner of both Sangria Grille and Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana restaurants in Moscow, showed up in a bright red bandana, lipstick and sweatshirt at the University of Idaho, along with about 20 other women, to campaign for women’s rights in the form of a peaceful strike that coincided with protests in at least 40 other countries.
2012 10 years ago
Pullman Regional Hospital has hired Ian Wallace to test and counsel Palouse residents interested in their family’s predisposition to a genetic-based disorder. He attended Washington State University for a bachelor’s degree in genetics, spent four years in the Air Force and then attended Boston University School of Medicine.