2019 One year ago today
The Idaho State Board of Education will announce the new University of Idaho president Thursday, following a special board meeting. … A federal court dismissed a lawsuit alleging Washington State University violated federal law and failed to protect an African-American student from a hostile campus environment in 2015. The student complainant said she had been called the “n-word” and sought help from the school’s president, did not get a satisfactory response.
2015 Five years ago today
Children hunted for and gathered more than 6,500 eggs in Kruegel Park in Pullman during the 54th annual Pullman Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt. The egg hunt is co-sponsored with the Pullman Kiwanis Club, which helps purchase the $700 in candy and prizes it requires. … A group of Washington State University students has raised funds to send a mother to see her badly wounded military son for the first time in more than seven months.
2010 10 years ago today
A roof repair for the Whitman County Jail will cost $108,624 after it was damaged in the winter of 2008. The county has a list of about 32 capital improvement projects commissioners are in the process of prioritizing, but many will have to wait. … Moscow Police Chief Dan Weaver gave the Moscow City Council a presentation Monday discussing an option to relocate the city’s police station near City Hall. The department’s accessibility, security of police vehicles and equipment, and space issues make the move desirable, he said.