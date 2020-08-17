2019 One year ago today
Sara Tiegs, the manager of the Main Street Subway in Pullman, was announced as the 2019 Subway Global Sub Jammers Champion. She’s the fastest Subway sandwich maker in the world. She beat contestants from seven countries. The competition challenges contestants to make a turkey sandwich neatly and correctly as fast as possible in front of a judge. Tiegs completed her sandwich in 49.85 seconds … This year marks the 20th year Arlene Falcon, owner of Tye Dye Everything in downtown Moscow, has operated her store. It’s also the 30th year she has sold tie-dye clothing — the first time was at a Spokane event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the historic 1969 music festival. And this weekend, she will be selling her tie-dye products about 1 mile from the Woodstock site in Bethel, N.Y., as part of a 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock.
2015 Five years ago today
Fire crews made progress in digging containment lines on a fire burning northeast of Harvard. The Big Lost Fire sparked about 3 miles northeast of Harvard and spread to approximately 1,280 acres. Jason Svancara, with the Idaho Department of Lands, said crews have been able to get around to the front end of the fire but there is still potential for spot fires that crews have been working to address. … The University of Idaho will lead a $3.2 million project funded by a grant from the USDA Food Security Challenge to combat microscopic worms threatening potato production. The project focuses on the pale cyst nematode and golden nematode. The nematodes can reduce potato production by up to 80 percent by infecting the plant’s roots and draining energy. The egg clusters can survive up to 30 years in the soil.
2010 10 years ago today
University of Idaho President Duane Nellis UI’s administration is efficient enough to likely not warrant the type of drastic cuts being made across the state line at Washington State University. Nellis praised the work of UI faculty and staff who have stuck with the university despite furloughs over the last academic year and a “soft” hiring freeze that has slowed new employee recruitment except in strategic areas to remain competitive. … Moscow farmer Garrett Clevenger wants to see some of the large scale farmers lease out small portions of their land to locals. Those small tracts would be similar to his Moscow farm, GT Farm Foods, which is a half-acre plot on the Steve Streets-owned DayStar Heritage Farm, located in city limits on the edge of town.