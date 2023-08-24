Boy Scouts of America began in 1910 and found its way to the small city of Pullman a mere 11 years later. Since then, Pullman’s Boy Scout Troop 444 has continued its mission of instilling confidence and leadership skills in young people for more than 100 years. “It’s pretty profound to me,” Scoutmaster Chris Engle said about that longevity. Unable to celebrate the century-old milestone last year because of COVID-19, the troop is getting together to commemorate its 100th anniversary at Kruegel Park.
2018 Five years ago
They are the menace of every family picnic, backyard barbecue and child playing in a kiddie pool. Wasps, more than in years past, seem to be flying in force this year on the Palouse. Richard Zack, Washington State University professor of entomology, said the past several cold winters and warm springs have contributed to this summer’s swarm of stinging insects. Mild winters, or a winter with heavy snowfall combined with warm springs without prolonged rain or cold snaps, make for the perfect conditions, Zack said, adding that is exactly what led to the increase in wasp populations this summer. ... Three local high schools and five local elementary schools were recently listed among 44 top-performing schools in Idaho, according to a release from the State Department of Education. In the Moscow School District, Lena Whitmore Elementary, A.B. McDonald Elementary and Moscow Charter School all earned a spot on the SDE’s list of top-performing schools, but only Lena Whitmore was in the 90th percentile in multiple categories. Nearby Troy Elementary and Palouse Prairie Charter schools also found a spot on the list of top-performers, each placing well above the 90th percentile in three categories.
2013 10 years ago
When Colfax resident Nichole Kopp was a little girl, she was always reading or riding her bike to the bookmobile in her small hometown of Kersey, Colo. Now, the teen and children’s librarian at the Colfax Library has turned her lifelong hobby into a job she thoroughly enjoys. Kopp began working at the library five years ago at the circulation desk and was later asked to take on the role of assistant children’s librarian. ... Washington State University’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 905, which draws cadets from WSU, the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College, was recently recognized as the No. 1 large detachment in the U.S. Northwest Region with the 2013 Air Force “Right of Line” award. Detachment 905 is now under consideration in the large unit category for the national AFROTC Right of Line award, given each year to the best college or university AFROTC unit in the country.