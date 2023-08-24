2022 One year ago

Boy Scouts of America began in 1910 and found its way to the small city of Pullman a mere 11 years later. Since then, Pullman’s Boy Scout Troop 444 has continued its mission of instilling confidence and leadership skills in young people for more than 100 years. “It’s pretty profound to me,” Scoutmaster Chris Engle said about that longevity. Unable to celebrate the century-old milestone last year because of COVID-19, the troop is getting together to commemorate its 100th anniversary at Kruegel Park.

2018 Five years ago

