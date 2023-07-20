It may be as many as two weeks before the rock slide blocking the Selway River Road is cleared and traffic can resume along the popular recreation route again. Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Highway District based in Kooskia, said he met with U.S. Forest Service officials and learned the agency must have an archaeological review of the rock slide site before any work can begin to remove it. “We haven’t moved any material yet,” Fitting said. “We just met with the Forest Service and finally got dump sites figured out up there. The Forest Service still has some paperwork and has to have an archeology review before we can move.” ... A 22-year-old Moscow company is growing rapidly enough that it is planning to construct a bigger building on the east end of town. Alturas Analytics held a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday on the land next to its current facility on Alturas Drive. The new 17,500-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in spring 2023, according to Ned Warnick of the architecture firm Design West Architects.
2017 Five years ago
Starting next month, University of Idaho students, faculty and staff will be able to cruise campus without using their own car or bicycle. Rebecca Couch, UI director of parking and transportation services, said the university plans to launch a Spin dockless bicycle share program before students return to Moscow. Couch said the program will allow riders to unlock one of 100 UI bicycles using Spin’s mobile application, ride it to the bicyclist’s desired destination and drop it off on any paved campus surface that does not block vehicle or foot traffic. ... With Washington voters headed to the polls for the primary election early next month, national attention has shifted to the state’s contentious 5th Congressional District. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will face off against Democratic opponent and former Washington State University chancellor and state legislator Lisa Brown. McMorris Rodgers said she has a record that speaks for itself, touting legislative efforts she’s made in the past year in health care, education and the economy.
2013 10 years ago
Travis Heath used to work full time for Latah Sanitation before a blood clot lodged in his heart, cutting his career there short two months shy of 20 years. Ineligible for the surgery he needs because of his weight, Heath is also forced to spend a lot of time sitting down and avoiding stress. Known as Toyman’s Wooden Toys on his Facebook page, Heath said his wooden toy business keeps him working and using his crafting skills in a therapeutic environment. ... Ralph Bowman, 70, has been a fixture on the sidelines and the press box at Pullman High School and American Legion baseball games for longer than most people can remember, but after half a century of dedicated service, the most meticulous scorekeeper on the Palouse is stepping away from the volunteer activity.