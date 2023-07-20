2022 One year ago

It may be as many as two weeks before the rock slide blocking the Selway River Road is cleared and traffic can resume along the popular recreation route again. Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Highway District based in Kooskia, said he met with U.S. Forest Service officials and learned the agency must have an archaeological review of the rock slide site before any work can begin to remove it. “We haven’t moved any material yet,” Fitting said. “We just met with the Forest Service and finally got dump sites figured out up there. The Forest Service still has some paperwork and has to have an archeology review before we can move.” ... A 22-year-old Moscow company is growing rapidly enough that it is planning to construct a bigger building on the east end of town. Alturas Analytics held a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday on the land next to its current facility on Alturas Drive. The new 17,500-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in spring 2023, according to Ned Warnick of the architecture firm Design West Architects.

2017 Five years ago

