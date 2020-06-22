2019 One year ago today
The Pullman High School football team will soon play with new technology that could help players avoid serious injury and track hits to the head. The Pullman Regional Hospital Orthopedic Center of Excellence, which partners with PHS, received a $10,000 grant from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce to place impact sensors in the helmets of PHS football players. … The interior of the 92-year-old downtown Moscow Volunteer Fire Department station is receiving a $190,000 makeover.
2015 Five years ago today
Troy volunteer firefighters helped residents load trash into dumpsters during the town’s annual cleanup day. The event was organized by the Troy Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Troy. … Washington State University President Elson S. Floyd died due to complications from colon cancer.
2010 Ten years ago today
Greg Nokes, author of “Massacred for Gold,” will present a slideshow at BookPeople in Moscow. Nokes will discuss the tragic historical incident in which Chinese miners were murdered along the Snake River. … Care Net of the Palouse, a local Christian organization that provides medical and counseling services relating to pregnancy and parenting, will soon be moving into a new, 6,000-square-foot facility.