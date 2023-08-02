National Night Out in Moscow saw packed streets, live music, free hot dogs and yard games for all ages. Stretched out along downtown Main Street, attendees could see inside police cars, meet the K-9 officer, Ragnar, and meet other first responders. Children in attendance could play a jumbo-sized game of Connect Four, launch fish into a penguin’s basket and play on a large bouncy slide. Music was provided by local band The Intentions. ... Talking at his pre-fall camp news conference, first-year Washington State football coach Jake Dickert almost was giddy with excitement about the “new Wazzu” and the upcoming weeks of preparation ahead of an opening against Idaho at Gesa Field. But the well-spoken, 38-year-old coach also talked with a poise and confidence more akin to bosses with years of head coaching experience in the college ranks.
2018 Five years ago
The owners of Sangria Grille have purchased the downtown Moscow Hotel building and plan to relocate their restaurant to the site. George Skandalos and Carly Lilly, co-owners of Moscow restaurants Sangria Grille, located at the Palouse Mall, and Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana, located downtown, officially purchased the building. The building is currently home to 48 apartments and The Garden Lounge. ... Whitman County Historical Society officials say they have arranged to give away an old black locomotive engine perched on the edge of Pullman’s downtown corridor, just outside of the newly named Pullman Depot Heritage Center. As planning moves forward for the proposed restoration of what was formerly the Pufferbelly Depot, Linda Hackbarth, director of the steering committee overseeing the renovations, said WCHS will allow the Inland Northwest Rail Museum in Reardan, Wash., to take the engine for free so long as it pays the cost for its removal.
2013 10 years ago
Twenty talented young women from around Washington state, along with one national champion, met for lunch with members of Pullman’s Chamber of Commerce at Beasley Coliseum’s Cougar Lounge. The contestants for the 2014 Distinguished Young Women of Washington Program took a break from practicing dance numbers, individual talent acts and fitness routines to relax and enjoy some conversation. ... Washington State University alumnus Ben Caudill is making a name for himself in the cybersecurity industry after the successful launch of his own company, Rhino Security Labs, in Seattle. Caudill, 24, graduated from WSU in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems, a major offered within the College of Business. He worked as a cybersecurity penetration tester for the aerospace and finance industries before opening Rhino Security Labs six months ago.