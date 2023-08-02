2022 One year ago

National Night Out in Moscow saw packed streets, live music, free hot dogs and yard games for all ages. Stretched out along downtown Main Street, attendees could see inside police cars, meet the K-9 officer, Ragnar, and meet other first responders. Children in attendance could play a jumbo-sized game of Connect Four, launch fish into a penguin’s basket and play on a large bouncy slide. Music was provided by local band The Intentions. ... Talking at his pre-fall camp news conference, first-year Washington State football coach Jake Dickert almost was giddy with excitement about the “new Wazzu” and the upcoming weeks of preparation ahead of an opening against Idaho at Gesa Field. But the well-spoken, 38-year-old coach also talked with a poise and confidence more akin to bosses with years of head coaching experience in the college ranks.

2018 Five years ago

