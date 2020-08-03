2019 One year ago today
For the past week, middle school-aged children participated in an annual summer coding camp offered through the UI’s Doceo Center in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences. The final task was cracking a “secret message” from “Russia.” Camp activities included using simple drag-and-drop-style coding software to construct a movie or game by adding premade segments of code to a procedure, playing with educational robots that can be coded with a series of commands and even decoding ciphers. … The Idaho Department of Labor is in the process of closing many of its offices and moving to a ‘remote service’ model delivery model for its job service staff. The Department will provide the same level of service to residents in Latah and Idaho counties, at a lower cost.
2015 Five years ago today
The Palouse Cup once again separated itself from most other soccer tournaments in the area, as hundreds of athletes, parents, organizers and fans congregated at Guy Wicks Field for the annual event. “There was pretty much a mass of people all over — in between games we had music blaring,” tournament organizer Leah Johnson said. … The Latah County Human Rights Task Force and co-sponsor City of Moscow Human Rights Commission raised donations for the Great Moscow Food Drive at the Farmers Market. Joann Muneta, chair of the task force, said the drive is in its 15th year.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow City Council voted to require every cat, dog and ferret within city limits to be vaccinated for rabies. By ordinance, the city will require cats, dogs and ferrets within city limits to be vaccinated unless a licensed veterinarian has filed a statement with the city clerk exempting the animal from vaccination for medical reasons. … The Palouse Ridge Golf Club at Washington State University has more than doubled its projected loss of money during its first two seasons. “Several years ago when we projected the revenues and expenditures for the course we anticipated a loss, but the loss is greater than expected,” Tom Isaak said, who is the president of the Petaluma, Calif.-based CourseCo, which manages Palouse Ridge. The weather, a nationwide trend in declining participation on golf courses and a decrease in middle-class household incomes contributed to the greater loss, Isaak said.