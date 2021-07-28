2020 One year ago today
Moscow has fielded several requests to allow live entertainment on the expanded sidewalk cafes downtown, but the Moscow City Council Administrative Committee expressed concern that musical performances would draw crowds and prevent social distancing. The Moscow City Council approved a resolution that allows the temporary expanded use of public rights of way, or sidewalk cafes, on Main Street so businesses can entertain more patrons while maintaining social distancing. … The University of Idaho will not provide study abroad opportunities for students this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to pause international travel was announced in an email to staff, faculty and students sent. It takes into account information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Department of State’s Level 4 health advisory, which advises citizens to avoid all international travel.
2016 Five years ago today
Thanks to a collaboration of University of Idaho researchers, Inergy Solar engineers and the Idaho National Laboratory, power outages may become even less frequent — and electricity bills may become less astronomical during hot summer months or frigid winters. Unlike existing solar systems, which use batteries to store power, a system being worked on by the UI and Inergy Solar would be a compact, portable 5-kilowatt generator weighing less than 100 pounds that could be transported and incorporated into existing power grids and used to power individual homes. … A third-story computer lab in the UI’s Janssen Engineering Building was strangely silent, as it was occupied by more than a dozen teenagers. The UI’s first GenCyber Summer Camp may not have inspired shouts of excitement, but it delivered a different sort of fun and games. “The GenCyber program is a national program funded by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation,” said Daniel Conte De Leon, assistant professor of computer science at the UI. “The goal is to get kids interested in computing and STEM careers.”
2011 10 years ago today
Laura Wommack is interested in science because it’s everywhere. The Potlatch Junior-Senior High School science teacher’s devotion to science has led to her spending the summer immersed in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities and experiments at several NASA facilities across the United States. She’s one of very few teachers nationwide to be invited to participate. Wommack’s involvement with NASA began last summer when she participated in the Summer of Innovation program hosted by the Idaho Space-Grant Consortium. … Latah County Sheriff Wayne Rausch said he is disappointed in the outcome of a budget workshop where Latah County commissioners tentatively agreed to fund the purchase of four new patrol vehicles — five times less than he was requesting. Rausch and several senior staff haggled line item by line item with commissioners over his $3.5 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2012 for more than three hours as reductions were proposed to put funding for new vehicles and firearms on the table.