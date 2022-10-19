2021 One year ago

Election Day is just a few weeks away, and the League of Women Voters of Moscow is here to help. The organization published a nonpartisan voter guide online to help residents get to the polls and make informed decisions. The League invited all city council, mayoral and contested school board candidates in Moscow to answer questions about their experience and objectives, which users can compare side-by-side. Candidate responses on the website are unedited, according to Murf Raquet, secretary of the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Vote411 facilitator for the Moscow chapter. ... The Nez Perce Tribe has purchased 358 acres adjacent to the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge as a safety project at a highway intersection near the facility gets closer to construction. The site is north and east of the tribe’s holdings on U.S. Highway 95/12 near Lewiston. The property belonged to Tammy Renee Heimgartner, Nadine Jo Whitney and Marvin Clarence Heimgartner before the purchase, according to the Nez Perce County Assessor’s office.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you