Efforts to prevent employers from firing workers who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccination passed the Idaho House after a lengthy debate. Dubbed the “Employee Medical Information Protection Act,” House Bill 581 prohibits employers from firing, refusing to hire or otherwise discriminating against employees or job applicants because of their vaccination status. The measure also bans employers from even asking if someone has been vaccinated. The legislation also doesn’t apply to federal workers or to health care workers, because the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld federal vaccine mandates for those two groups. ... The Moscow School Board voted 3-2 to remove the district’s mask requirement weeks before it would have expired in early April after a long discussion and public comment period at a regular meeting Wednesday night. Beginning March 12, students and staff in the Moscow School District will no longer be required to wear face coverings inside district buildings. Federal law still mandates masks on school buses.
Music students and teachers sang their praises of the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival’s first-ever, student-focused “bonus day” Thursday at the University of Idaho. The festival was streamlined from three days to two this year for the general public, but about 400 students from across the region showed up to participate in dozens of student-only instrumental workshops and breakout sessions. Pamela Bathurst, associate professor of voice in the UI’s Lionel Hampton School of Music, said the student “bonus day” made for smaller class sizes, allowing her and other professors to answer questions and have a more intimate experience. ... The Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission is asking the city to consider installing solar panels on the proposed police station to be built at the Moscow Recycling Center site on North Jackson Street by 2021. Chair Steve McGeehan said commission members have approved sending a letter to the mayor and City Council requesting the city’s consideration. “We should look for opportunities for sustainability and renewable energy,” McGeehan said.
Hannah Kiser wasn’t planning on running in college. In fact, she wasn’t even sure if she would be able to afford to pursue a degree at a university at all. Then one day, her phone rang. On the other end of the line was Idaho Track and Field/Cross Country Director Wayne Phipps. He had seen the speedy athlete in action and figured she would be worth a full-ride scholarship. The decision was an easy one for Kiser. “The offer from Phipps was a godsend, so I took the offer right away,” Kiser said. ... A veterinarian of nearly 30 years told attendees of a Whitman County Humane Society fundraiser that animal welfare organizations have come a long way since he first entered the profession. William Dernell, a professor and the chairman of Washington State University’s Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, spoke at the WCHS’s sixth annual Fur Ball and Yappy Hour at the SEL Event Center in Pullman. The event is the animal shelter’s major fundraiser and was attended by hundreds of supporters this year. “It really is you that makes this organization what it is,” he said.