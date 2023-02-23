2022 One year ago

Efforts to prevent employers from firing workers who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccination passed the Idaho House after a lengthy debate. Dubbed the “Employee Medical Information Protection Act,” House Bill 581 prohibits employers from firing, refusing to hire or otherwise discriminating against employees or job applicants because of their vaccination status. The measure also bans employers from even asking if someone has been vaccinated. The legislation also doesn’t apply to federal workers or to health care workers, because the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld federal vaccine mandates for those two groups. ... The Moscow School Board voted 3-2 to remove the district’s mask requirement weeks before it would have expired in early April after a long discussion and public comment period at a regular meeting Wednesday night. Beginning March 12, students and staff in the Moscow School District will no longer be required to wear face coverings inside district buildings. Federal law still mandates masks on school buses.

2018 Five years ago

