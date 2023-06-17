2022 One year ago

A constant in the community since 2010, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins is set to retire after serving 47 years in law enforcement. As Jenkins leaves his badge behind, Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth will be promoted to chief of police, filling the position. Jenkins has served Pullman since 2010, when he decided to uproot his Southern California life and move to the Pacific Northwest. He grew up in Claremont, Calif., on the eastern edge of Los Angeles County, and graduated from Claremont High School. ... Quagga and zebra mussels are more frightening to Capt. Eric Anderson than any horror flick villain. When introduced into new freshwater systems, the bivalves reproduce by the millions and billions, wreaking havoc on human infrastructure and native ecosystems. “The colonization in some water bodies has been like a bad science fiction movie,” said the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife law enforcement officer tasked with fighting aquatic invasive species.

2018 Five years ago

Tags