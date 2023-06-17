A constant in the community since 2010, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins is set to retire after serving 47 years in law enforcement. As Jenkins leaves his badge behind, Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth will be promoted to chief of police, filling the position. Jenkins has served Pullman since 2010, when he decided to uproot his Southern California life and move to the Pacific Northwest. He grew up in Claremont, Calif., on the eastern edge of Los Angeles County, and graduated from Claremont High School. ... Quagga and zebra mussels are more frightening to Capt. Eric Anderson than any horror flick villain. When introduced into new freshwater systems, the bivalves reproduce by the millions and billions, wreaking havoc on human infrastructure and native ecosystems. “The colonization in some water bodies has been like a bad science fiction movie,” said the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife law enforcement officer tasked with fighting aquatic invasive species.
2018 Five years ago
Lovina Englund often visits Idler's Rest Nature Preserve north of Moscow as a guest with her family and dogs. Now, she shares a responsibility in maintaining and improving the recreational site. Englund, who worked for the Palouse Conservation District in Pullman as a conservation planner for more than a year, spent her first day as the Palouse Land Trust's executive director June 4, 2018. Englund, a 40-year-old Moscow resident, takes over for Amy Trujillo, who served as the executive director for six years. ... Blaring horns and red and blue flashing lights filled the parking lot at Pullman Christian School, but there was no emergency. The school hosted the second annual Touch-a-Truck event, where children can climb into various emergency and service vehicles, speak with the police officers, firefighters, EMS and service personnel who operate the vehicles, and lay on the horn, too.
2013 10 years ago
Washington State University student Jessica Lane has an opportunity to make a positive change in the world after being named one of 20 national finalists in Microsoft's Challenge for Change contest. "I was pretty stunned; I definitely didn't expect to be selected," Lane said. The contest is part of Microsoft's companywide YouthSpark Initiative, which aims to empower youth to realize their full potential by connecting them with greater education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Lane, a wildlife ecology major, entered the contest after seeing an advertisement for it on Facebook. ... Construction of Washington State's new $61 million Football Operations building on the Pullman campus is on pace to be completed as scheduled. John Johnson, WSU's senior associate director of athletics, said construction has been relatively free of problems. "Construction has gone very well," Johnson said. "Our contractor, Hoffman Construction, and our design team, ALSC Architects, and all the sub-engineering contacts have worked very hard to keep us on schedule." The building will house new weight facilities, locker rooms, equipment and training rooms, as well as coaches' offices.