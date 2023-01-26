2022 One year ago

The Moscow City Council will soon vote on new city rules regarding electric scooters and e-bikes that include making downtown sidewalks a “no ride zone.” The Moscow Administrative Committee met to discuss the city code that was amended in anticipation of shared e-bikes and e-scooters becoming more popular in the city. This matter was previously discussed as the city was in talks with companies that wanted to introduce these devices to Moscow. ... Nez Perce County’s plans for financing a new courthouse building could be affected by legislation requiring a public vote for certain long-term leases. The measure, which doesn’t yet have a bill number, was introduced in the House Local Government Committee. The sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, noted that Idaho law currently restricts indebtedness for both state and local governments.

2018 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you