The Moscow City Council will soon vote on new city rules regarding electric scooters and e-bikes that include making downtown sidewalks a “no ride zone.” The Moscow Administrative Committee met to discuss the city code that was amended in anticipation of shared e-bikes and e-scooters becoming more popular in the city. This matter was previously discussed as the city was in talks with companies that wanted to introduce these devices to Moscow. ... Nez Perce County’s plans for financing a new courthouse building could be affected by legislation requiring a public vote for certain long-term leases. The measure, which doesn’t yet have a bill number, was introduced in the House Local Government Committee. The sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, noted that Idaho law currently restricts indebtedness for both state and local governments.
Increased protections for Washington renters may be on the way if two bills working their way through the state Legislature find traction. State Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, introduced legislation last week that would, among other things, allow a tenant to contest wrongful evictions and extend the allowable period for defaulting on rent from three to 14 days. This followed a bill Macri introduced that would overturn a statewide ban on rent control, which prevents Washington municipalities from regulating rent increases similar to strategies used in New York City and San Francisco. ... Liz Lee said she got her start in acupuncture while teaching math and science for the Peace Corps in Namibia. “When I was traveling, I met an acupuncturist in South Africa who was also Korean,” Lee said in a presentation at Pullman Regional Hospital. “That sort of planted the seed for me.” Lee, a licensed acupuncturist with PRH, said she returned to the U.S. after the Peace Corps and pursued a three-year master’s degree in what she called “traditional oriental medicine.”
The U.S. Postal Service will hold community hearings next week to help determine which four hours a day post offices in Harvard, Viola, Bovill and Elk River will be open in the future. All had been tagged for closure last year until Congress stepped in. The Postal Service is seeking to survey more than 13,000 mostly rural offices nationwide to determine what new, reduced hours customers prefer in an effort to save about $500 million in operating costs this year. ... The sound of live piano music filled the atrium of the Holland and Terrell libraries at Washington State University, causing several passing students to stop and take a break. Students from the WSU chapter of the Music Teachers National Association held a four-hour “playathon” to raise money for the American Cancer Society. They had raised about $500 of their goal of at least $1,000 and will continue to accept donations online.