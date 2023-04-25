There were all kinds of participants at the Seaport River Run at Hells Gate State Park. Previous Boston Marathon competitors, Lewis-Clark State standouts and those young and old. The 44th edition of the run, part of the Dogwood Festival and the first one post-pandemic, saw a total of 428 athletes compete on a cloudy, 50-degree day on the same 2.9- and 6.2-mile courses most are familiar with: starting at Swallows Park in Clarkston and finishing at Hells Gate State Park. The winner of the long course was LCSC senior and former Lewiston High School standout Connor Turpin. The 21-year-old, who already has qualified for this year’s NAIA national outdoor meet in the marathon with his showing at the Snake River Half Marathon, came home in a time of 32 minutes, 33 seconds. ... There probably hasn’t ever been a pig at the Asotin County Fair that sold for as much as Cabala, a black-and-white oinker, went for. But the likely record price was all because of the pig’s owner, Asotin High senior Bryson Stein, and a spontaneous outpouring of generosity from the bidders. Cabala ended up selling for $400 per pound, which equates to about $95,000. The huge sale became the talk of the town and social media, and left the Stein family both amazed and grateful. Bryson, 18, has battled cancer throughout his teen years, including a recurrence this past summer. He hasn’t been ruled cancer-free yet, but he is feeling well and was in the arena with Cabala for the auction.
2018 Five years ago
Eric Odberg’s great-grandfather, Matthias Odberg, purchased a 160-acre plot of farmland 8 miles east of Genesee in 1894; nearly 125 years later, Eric, 48, continues the family farming tradition on 2,220 acres. Eric said farming needs to be in a person’s blood and he or she needs to love it in order to be successful. “It’s hard work, but it’s definitely rewarding,” he said. The Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho Department of Agriculture presented the Odberg family with the prestigious Century Farm Award in February for owning and operating their farm for more than 100 years. ... Palouse Habitat for Humanity has announced the recipient of its 2018 Habitat Hero Award: Moscow and Pullman Building Supply. The award is given annually to a business, individual or organization that has demonstrated commitment to support its efforts to provide safe and affordable homes for low-income homeowners on the Palouse.
2013 10 years ago
The Moscow School Board voted unanimously to hire sole candidate Greg Bailey for district superintendent to replace retiring Dale Kleinert. Superintendent of the Mountain View School District in Grangeville for the past five years, Bailey was the only finalist of seven applicants proposed by national search firm, McPherson and Jacobson, and was vetted by the community and board members. “We’ve taken this very seriously,” said Dawn Fazio, board president, who thanked search consultants for their work. ... State plans to relocate and widen a portion of U.S. Highway 12 in Walla Walla County could mean trouble for millions of ground-dwelling bees that pollinate the area’s prolific alfalfa seed crops. The low-flying alkali bees could be hit by high-speed traffic along the stretch of relocated and expanded highway proposed by the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bees’ potential plight is the subject of a presentation developed by a group of six FFA members from Walla Walla High School who are competing at the state-level FFA Agricultural Issues Forum at Washington State University.