2022 One year ago

There were all kinds of participants at the Seaport River Run at Hells Gate State Park. Previous Boston Marathon competitors, Lewis-Clark State standouts and those young and old. The 44th edition of the run, part of the Dogwood Festival and the first one post-pandemic, saw a total of 428 athletes compete on a cloudy, 50-degree day on the same 2.9- and 6.2-mile courses most are familiar with: starting at Swallows Park in Clarkston and finishing at Hells Gate State Park. The winner of the long course was LCSC senior and former Lewiston High School standout Connor Turpin. The 21-year-old, who already has qualified for this year’s NAIA national outdoor meet in the marathon with his showing at the Snake River Half Marathon, came home in a time of 32 minutes, 33 seconds. ... There probably hasn’t ever been a pig at the Asotin County Fair that sold for as much as Cabala, a black-and-white oinker, went for. But the likely record price was all because of the pig’s owner, Asotin High senior Bryson Stein, and a spontaneous outpouring of generosity from the bidders. Cabala ended up selling for $400 per pound, which equates to about $95,000. The huge sale became the talk of the town and social media, and left the Stein family both amazed and grateful. Bryson, 18, has battled cancer throughout his teen years, including a recurrence this past summer. He hasn’t been ruled cancer-free yet, but he is feeling well and was in the arena with Cabala for the auction.

2018 Five years ago