2021 One year ago

Latah County and the Latah Recovery Center in Moscow received a nearly $200,000 grant to help incarcerated Idahoans with a substance use disorder return to their communities. According to a Latah County news release, the $198,104 grant comes from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and will fund a full-time case manager responsible for working with clients to apply for education, employment or housing services. It will also help the Latah Recovery Center add two recovery coaches responsible for providing clients support after their release from jail.

2017 Five years ago

