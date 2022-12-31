Latah County and the Latah Recovery Center in Moscow received a nearly $200,000 grant to help incarcerated Idahoans with a substance use disorder return to their communities. According to a Latah County news release, the $198,104 grant comes from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and will fund a full-time case manager responsible for working with clients to apply for education, employment or housing services. It will also help the Latah Recovery Center add two recovery coaches responsible for providing clients support after their release from jail.
It is raining late at night and a driver is speeding down state Highway 6 a few miles south of Harvard. He spots a black cow in the right lane. The collision is unavoidable. If the accident occurred in open range, the driver would be responsible for reimbursing the owner of the cow. And the driver, not the animal’s owner, would also be on the hook for paying for the damages to his car. Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles estimates there are five or six such collisions annually on Latah County highways. Some residents would like to see changes made to open range laws or the county converted into closed range, but Skiles said that is not likely to happen anytime soon due to the high cost of installing fences and the fact that there are several cattle owners in Idaho politics. ... The city of Pullman was rated eighth in a list of the 30 safest college towns in America released by home security consultants Safewise. Mayor Glenn Johnson said the news is unsurprising considering Pullman’s low crime rate. “When you take a look at crime problems across the country, I think you can pretty well see that we’re one of the safer ones,” Johnson said.
It may not have ended the way Pullman High wrestling coach Ricky Scaggs wanted, but his first attempt at organizing the Battle at Beasley high school wrestling tournament was an overwhelming success. Not only did wrestlers and fans pack the stands for a second day in a row, but Scaggs saw two of his wrestlers finish in the top three spots of their weight class. “It’s kind of a litmus test, a judge and gauge where you are at in the season,” Scaggs said. ... Police nationwide are gearing up for an increase in drunk drivers tonight, but the Palouse historically has seen relatively low numbers of offenders during the New Year’s Eve holiday. Local law enforcement agencies believe emphasized holiday patrols throughout the years have greatly curbed drunk driving, and DUI offenses are often fewer in number than during nonholiday seasons. The departure of a large population of college students from Moscow and Pullman also helps. “It’s pretty limited over this time of year with everyone out of town,” Moscow Police Chief David Duke said.