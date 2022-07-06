2021 One year ago
The corner of Pullman’s Main Street and Grand Avenue was a popular destination for coffee lovers when Cafe Moro operated there for 15 years. In August, a year after Cafe Moro closed, a new coffee shop will move into that same building with the hope of being a convenient and welcoming place for people to enjoy their favorite brew. Immanuel Montelongo said he expects to open Manny’s Coffee House on Aug. 7. ... Washington State seniors Chloe Larson and Taylor McCoy each were named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American scholar All-Americans. Larson was a first-team honoree after posting a 3.78 grade-point average, competing in the 50 and 100 freestyle events in March at the NCAA Championships. McCoy was an honorable mention selection after posting a 4.0 GPA. She led WSU with nine individual wins this past season.
2017 Five years ago
Anyone attending a community meeting in Pullman lately might have seen them in the audience, quietly taking notes. They do not offer their opinions — they are instructed only to watch. They are the Pullman League of Women Voters Observer Corps. Reinvigorated in 2014 by LWV member Anne Lewis, the Observer Corps has also been led by its current chair, Judy Stone since 2016. In those three years, the local Observer Corps gained a reputation as one of the best in the state for its large percentage of the local league’s membership involved in it, its political influence and its overall vibrancy, Stone told the Daily News. ... It could be months before a decision is made as to whether publicly funded Pullman Regional Hospital will offer sex reassignment surgeries to patients, according to CEO Scott Adams. “By the end of the year we would be in a position to provide a recommendation — hopefully sooner,” Adams told the hospital board at its regular meeting. He said the board does not want to delay or rush a decision.
2012 10 years ago
Every summer for about the past 15 years, University Recreation at Washington State University has hosted the Cougar Kids Camp to give local children opportunities to learn, play and create when they’re not in school. Each week of camp features a different theme that sets the tone for the field trips, crafts and other activities that are keeping participants busy. This week’s theme is “Red, White and Blue Week” to match Independence Day. ... Tim Gresback of Moscow was named Idaho’s 2012 Trial Lawyer of the Year and presented with the James J. May Award at the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association 40th annual meeting. Gresback was honored for his dedication to the practice of law, his active community involvement and his commitment to the preservation of the civil justice system.