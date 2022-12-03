Washington State University and the University of Idaho pledged a combined $1 million toward construction of a new terminal at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. This announcement follows recent pledges of $2 million each from the cities of Pullman and Moscow. The new terminal is expected to cost $61 million, with $51 million coming from federal sources. WSU is contributing $600,000 while UI is pledging $400,000, according to a news release. ... The community of Elk River has a new library — more or less. The recently remodeled Elk River Free Library, which was completed by volunteers and the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy, gives the interior and some of the exterior of the library a fresh look. Library director Tonya Delphous, who has been at the library for nearly four years, said that rather than doing the renovation little by little, it was better to do the project all at once.
Peg Hamlett has always loved animals. As director of fitness and wellness at the University of Idaho, Hamlett interacts with students, faculty and staff rather than cats and dogs, but she said helping animals in need has played a part in her personal wellness. “You cannot be your physical best if you’re not balanced in your life,” Hamlett said. “Giving back to the community does balance your life, and also having a pet is stress reduction — at least for me.” To give back, Hamlett started to provide food and shelter for feral cat colonies living on the UI campus and in the Moscow area. ... Butch T. Cougar dressed in typical, head-to-toe crimson for his appearance at the Washington State University Lewis Alumni Centre, but this time, he wasn’t dressed in football gear. The popular WSU mascot was Santa Butch that evening as he posed for photos with children, parents and even a few dogs at the WSU Student Alumni Ambassadors’ 30th annual Holiday Celebration.
NorthWest MedStar added a ground ambulance to its fleet at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport ahead of winter weather to be used when air service can’t. MedStar handles critical care hospital transfers for the region, and the addition of a ground ambulance is expected to add to services offered in the Palouse without competing, spokeswoman Jerrie Heyamoto said. She said the ambulance is anticipated to be used during inclement weather this winter when a helicopter unit is unable to fly. ... More than 300 students in Moscow gave away $900 to local nonprofits this holiday season as part of a new program of the Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse. “It’s priceless listening to these kids. It brings tears to my eyes,” said Dianne Daley-Laursen, co-founder of the Alternative Giving Market. This is the fourth year for the giving market, which encourages people to give a gift from the heart by purchasing gift cards representing $5 to $100 donations to 28 local nonprofits. This year, organizers were inspired to get children interested in charitable giving while teaching them the value of a dollar.