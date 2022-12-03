2021 One year ago

Washington State University and the University of Idaho pledged a combined $1 million toward construction of a new terminal at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. This announcement follows recent pledges of $2 million each from the cities of Pullman and Moscow. The new terminal is expected to cost $61 million, with $51 million coming from federal sources. WSU is contributing $600,000 while UI is pledging $400,000, according to a news release. ... The community of Elk River has a new library — more or less. The recently remodeled Elk River Free Library, which was completed by volunteers and the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy, gives the interior and some of the exterior of the library a fresh look. Library director Tonya Delphous, who has been at the library for nearly four years, said that rather than doing the renovation little by little, it was better to do the project all at once.

2017 Five years ago

