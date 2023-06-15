Backyards turned into ponds. Parks turned into lakes. A local river edged closer and closer to major roadways. Heavy rains the past several days caused the Palouse River to overflow and flood sections of Potlatch and Palouse. According to National Weather Service data, the river reached 18.84 feet at what appeared to be its crest. The record is 22.1 feet, set in 1996. Dana Anderson lives in a house along the river and watched as his yard became submerged in the rapidly rising water. The 20-year Palouse resident has gone through this experience a handful of times before. ... In every nook and cranny in Pullman, planters hang not too far off the ground to bring a bit of green to the scene. The City of Pullman Parks and Recreation Department is hanging planters around the downtown area, an annual summer kindness it does to beautify the city. More than 70 planters are hung around town, handmade and hand-watered by a Parks and Facilities maintenance worker.
2018 Five years ago
Members from Boy Scouts of America Troop 344 in Moscow unfolded and gently placed 12 worn American flags one-by-one into a small fire during a flag retirement ceremony outside Moscow Fire Station No. 2. Flag Day, which is celebrated June 14 each year to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777. "We are drawn here together in the sight of God to pay our last respects to this symbol of our great nation, America, the land of the free and the home of the brave," Robert Isenberg, Moscow American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6 commander and Moscow Veterans of Foreign Wars Hawley Jameson Post 2905 senior vice officer, told a small crowd outside the fire station. ... Artist Daniel Ng died unexpectedly two years ago, but his colorful artwork remains popular among many across the country and will be featured in Moscow Artwalk. Heather Saltarella, co-owner of Essential Art Gallery and Fine Gifts in downtown Moscow who represented Ng and his artwork, said Ng was a colorist who used acrylic paints and was best known for his landscapes. "He had a really unusual style," Saltarella said. "Everything was very whimsical, and it's amazing because this man was so talented."
2013 10 years ago
When Leslee Miller earned a degree in art from the University of Washington, her father was skeptical about her future. "My dad said 'I hope you do something with the cut and paste you learned,' because he thought it was pretty useless," Miller said, laughing. "But he was wrong." Miller's passion for art inspired her and her husband, Dale, president of the Uniontown Community Development Association, to start Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, a center housed in a 78-year-old dairy barn in Uniontown where local artists working with different mediums can show and sell their work.