2022 One year ago

Backyards turned into ponds. Parks turned into lakes. A local river edged closer and closer to major roadways. Heavy rains the past several days caused the Palouse River to overflow and flood sections of Potlatch and Palouse. According to National Weather Service data, the river reached 18.84 feet at what appeared to be its crest. The record is 22.1 feet, set in 1996. Dana Anderson lives in a house along the river and watched as his yard became submerged in the rapidly rising water. The 20-year Palouse resident has gone through this experience a handful of times before. ... In every nook and cranny in Pullman, planters hang not too far off the ground to bring a bit of green to the scene. The City of Pullman Parks and Recreation Department is hanging planters around the downtown area, an annual summer kindness it does to beautify the city. More than 70 planters are hung around town, handmade and hand-watered by a Parks and Facilities maintenance worker.

