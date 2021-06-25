2020 One year ago today
Significant deployment of 5G networks — fifth generation wireless technology for cellular networks — started last year across the country and telecommunication companies will soon launch the technology on the Palouse. The new technology can handle more traffic than today’s cellular network and is faster than 4G, but the introduction of the technology — and the small cells, antennas and transmission equipment required to make it work — has raised concerns about aesthetics, local government control and health effects. … Rather than engage in an expensive and likely fruitless legal challenge, Hardware Brewing Co. in Kendrick has chosen to pay a $2,500 fine for violating Idaho’s coronavirus shutdown order. Christine Lohman, who runs the brewpub with her husband, said they consulted with several attorneys before opting to pay the fine. Hardware Brewing was one of the first businesses in the state to openly defy Gov. Brad Little’s March 25 stay-home order, which required “nonessential” businesses such as bars and restaurants to close unless they could operate remotely.
2016 Five years ago today
It’s illegal for people to permanently reside in national forests, but it’s something Steve Bryant, a law enforcement officer for the United States Forest Service, deals with every year. Bryant oversees just less than 1 million acres of national forest in Latah, Clearwater, Shoshone and Benewah counties, part of the largest continuous body of national forest in the lower 48 states. Whether it be a family that is down and out, a fugitive hiding from police or someone neglecting the forest’s stay limit, if the stay limit is exceeded, the law is being violated, Bryant said. … The U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision guaranteeing the right of same-sex couples to marry anywhere in the U.S., but Idaho’s Constitution contained an amendment from 2006 banning same-sex marriage. The ban was ruled unconstitutional. Rebecca Rod and her wife, Theresa Beaver, have lived in Moscow since the 1980s, and had already been legally married three times by the time Idaho began permitting same-sex marriage, Rod said. British Columbia, San Diego and Pullman have all witnessed their “I do’s,” but that didn’t stop the couple from tying the knot again.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow’s Parks and Recreation Department issued a permit to Imperial Oil/ExxonMobil for the trimming of 18 trees on Washington Street to make clearance for two refinery equipment shipments. Parking will not be allowed along Washington during the trimming project, which will be completed by T.R.E Tree Service, a licensed and certified Moscow arborist, with city staff supervising each cut, said Dwight Curtis, parks and recreation director. … Moscow’s downtown business community and property owners heard a surprising message — historic preservation can actually save the money. Ron Wells, owner of Moscow’s McConnell Building and noted Spokane-based developer, who has been preserving historic buildings for decades, told attendees that historic preservation, when done properly, can save them money. This is largely thanks to the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives Program, which offers a 20 percent tax credit to property owners who preserve the historic integrity of their buildings.