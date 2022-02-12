2021 One year ago
Erin Morgan scored 19 points and Rose Stewart shrugged off a quiet first half to help the fourth-ranked Kendrick High girls basketball team defeat Deary, 49-28, in the Class 1A Division II girls’ basketball district title game. The victory puts the Tigers in the Idaho state tournament. ... Pullman’s Karen Kiessling could have thrown herself a pity party. The COVID-19 pandemic meant the former Pullman mayor could not celebrate her 80th birthday the way she wanted with friends, music and dancing. She came up with another way to make her birthday memorable. She sent 10 of her friends $80 in cash with just one rule: They had to let her know how they spent the money. They could spend the money on whatever they wanted, and the results brought tears to Kiessling’s eyes. “What they did with it was just astonishing,” she said. Nearly every woman who received cash used it to help others, and they wrote letters back to Kiessling telling their story.
2017 Five years ago
Mike Pattinson, partner at Moscow’s Walker and Pattinson Law Office, is about to get very busy. “I always comment at the clerk’s office,” he said. “ ‘It’s that time of year again.’” Unfortunately, the attorney doesn’t mean time for flowers and candy, although that’s the purpose of many trips to the mall, drugstore and florist today. He means divorces. Two studies conducted by attorney referral service avvo.com in 2011 and 2014 found divorce filings and legal questions about divorce spike significantly around Valentines Day — about 40 percent and 36 percent, respectively, according to the company’s founder and CEO. ... Maria Vega still remembers sitting as a young girl in the office of an immigration lawyer and thinking to herself that her mother, who had emigrated from Mexico, was not being treated fairly. Now 26, Vega is wrapping up law school at the University of Idaho. She serves as president of the Latino Law Caucus, and she and a group of volunteers traveled to Othello, Wash., to bring donations and to educate immigrants about their rights. It was that kind of work that led to her being one of two winners of this year’s City of Moscow’s Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Award.
2012 10 years ago
The intelligence designed into more than 30 mechanized robots found at the University of Idaho might be artificial, but the intelligence belonging to their young creators is real and quite competitive. Twenty-nine teams of junior and high school students from across the Northwest brought their homemade robots out to the UI Memorial Gym to compete in For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology’s Tech Challenge Championship in partnership with Idaho Robotics Opportunities for K-12 Students, a UI Extension 4-H program. The competition was fierce with the goal being to advance to the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship in St. Louis.