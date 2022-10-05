The city of Pullman showed off its newly renovated city hall, recreation center and senior center at an open house on Southeast Crestview Street. Officials began converting the facilities, a former campus for Encounter Ministries, after voters approved a $10.5 million bond to finance the project in 2018. According to Mayor Glenn Johnson, the city will maintain operations at the new location for the next 30 or 40 years. “It was built beautifully,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of storage and meeting areas that we didn’t have before.” ... Moscow’s SMART Transit announced that it will pause its Saturday bus routes in Moscow at the end of October in response to a shortage of bus drivers. The organization hopes to bring back its Saturday service in the spring in time for the 2022 Moscow Farmers Market season.
The Palouse River Rollers, a Pullman-based roller derby team founded in 2014, is closing in on a significant milestone. The group is on track for gaining full membership in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. But before that, PRR will stage its final home event of the year Saturday at Pullman’s Gladish Community and Cultural Center. While PRR is relatively young, many of its members have long experience in roller derby. ... It’s been three years of legalized marijuana sales in Washington, and during that span more than $14.9 million has been spent on cannabis at Pullman shops. The nearly $15 million in sales doesn’t include the two marijuana retailers allocated to Whitman County, which together have recorded more than $2 million in sales.
For the first time in 10 years, an FFA member from the Pullman chapter of the organization is headed to Indianapolis to compete at the national level for prepared public speaking. Elizabeth Bumstead, a junior at Pullman High School, joined FFA her freshman year simply for the opportunity to participate in livestock judging competitions and be part of agriculture related activities. ... Fall officially started a couple of weeks ago, but Colfax is heralding the season’s return to the Palouse with its Autumn Harvest Hullabaloo. The festivities began with arts, crafts and vendor displays, in addition to sales at local businesses. Members of the Colfax Arts Council set up a “preloved” art and vintage clothing sale in the old Hamilton Drug building, which they and other community members want to eventually transform into a Community Enrichment Center.