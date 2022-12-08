Along the Missouri Flat Creek Restoration project in Pullman, interpretive signs with poetry have recently popped up near Grand Avenue. The signs and the poetry were inspired by 20 plants native to the Palouse. The Plant Poem Project is the work of a group of Washington State University students, several alumni and Linda Russo, a clinical associate professor of English at WSU and the director of EcoArts on the Palouse. ... The Latah County Commissioners committed to offering as much as $160,000 for the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal. Commissioner Dave McGraw said the county will use most of the $166,000 it received from the sale of lots within the Alturas Technology Park in Moscow to pay for this contribution to the airport. The new terminal is expected to cost $61 million, with $51 million coming from federal sources.
The Moscow City Council will consist of more women than men starting in January for the first time since 2004 and 2005. At that point, according to information provided by City Supervisor Gary Riedner, Peg Hamlett, JoAnn Mack, Linda Pall and Nancy Chaney served on the council. Brandy Sullivan, Anne Zabala, Gina Taruscio and Kathryn Bonzo will fill four of the six council seats come January. Art Bettge and Jim Boland, who will be the only two men on the council, will round out the final two seats. ... Jessica Do will today walk away from Washington State University with a degree, a hefty resume and a couple of internships under her belt. And despite the multiple tries it took to find the right majors, the 21-year-old will do it a semester early. It was her mother’s immigration to the U.S. from Vietnam that most inspired Do to make something great of her life. “She just wanted a better life for all her children, and I just wanted to make her proud,” Do said.
When John Haire first began teaching at the school in 1990, he never thought he would end up an administrator. “I didn’t see myself getting into administration,” Haire said. Now, more than 20 years later, Haire, 48, is in his third year as Potlatch Elementary School principal and has embraced his new role in the Potlatch education system. Since becoming principal in 2009, the Idaho Falls native has made it his mission to incorporate more modern technology and learning experiences into the school’s curricula.