2021 One year ago
Through 21 years of friendship, Moscow school principals Brian Smith and Tony Bonuccelli rarely went more than a week without speaking, even when they lived hundreds of miles apart. Bonuccelli is now the administrator for Moscow Charter School, and recently marked two years since Smith accepted a job as principal at both West Park Elementary and Paradise Creek Regional High School, but their friendship goes back to 2000, their first year attending the University of Idaho.
2017 Five years ago
The Washtucna Historical Museum has officially obtained the abandoned, graffiti-covered school bus once located off state Route 260 from the Washington Department of Natural Resources, saving the iconic relic from a final trip to the junkyard. Lee Ann Blankenship, president of the museum’s board, said the DNR donated the bus to the museum and paid for towing services to have it removed from DNR land and out of its realm of liability. “They could have just hauled it off,” Blankenship said of the DNR. “It probably would have been much less of a delay for them, but they took the time so see if somebody wanted it.” ... Construction of a student-built monument on College Hill to commemorate Pullman’s historic red brick roads has been halted by the city until the project undergoes official reviews and obtains certain permits, Pullman Planning Director Kevin Gardes said. The project was initially conceived by students from WSU’s Alpha Rho Chi chapter, a professional fraternity for students studying architecture, College Hill Association Chair Allison Munch-Rotolo said.
2012 10 years ago
The Bovill Days celebration used to be just a simple Sunday picnic. Now the two-day community celebration includes several events and activities for the whole family, from the parade to the popular toilet bowl races. After the debut of the toilet bowl race at last year’s Bovill Days, chairperson Velda Carlson said the event became a community favorite. ... Mountain Homestead Inc. finished one phase of relocating two houses from their original locations next to a Cenex service station at the corner of Main and West D streets in Moscow. Mike Rubert, co-owner of the house-moving company, said Cenex bought the property the homes — one a rental, the other a former veterinary clinic — were sitting on as part of a plan to enlarge the station. They didn’t have far to go, as the rental company owned an empty property about two blocks east, running from Washington to Jefferson streets midblock between C and D streets.