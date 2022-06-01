2021 One year ago
Memorial Day strikes close to home for Char Baldwin. Baldwin lost her son, Army Sgt. Jacob Demand, in 2004 in Iraq. Demand, of Palouse, was two weeks away from returning home when he was killed in an ambush. He was 29. Baldwin thinks about her son often, even though it’s been almost 17 years since his death. “It’s still a fresh thing,” Baldwin said. Baldwin was one of about 100 people Monday who attended an outdoor Memorial Day ceremony at the Latah County Fairgrounds led by Moscow American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6. ... While many people took an extra day to relax, others across the country and in Moscow gutted out the grueling “Murph” workout, named after a Navy SEAL who sacrificed his life 16 years ago in Afghanistan. About 17 people battled through the exercise session at the Boneyard Gym in Moscow. The workout consisted of a 1-mile run, followed by 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and then another one-mile run to finish.
2017 Five years ago
Life hasn’t been easy on Gracie. The 18-year-old mare, known on her registration paperwork as Cha Cha Baby, has spent the past four years at Orphan Acres, a horse rescue and adoption facility in Viola with, until now, a miniscule chance of finding a forever home. Thanks to the dedication and effort exacted by Moscow High School senior Alena Perriguey-Krings, who has spent the past several months working on the mare’s behavior and training issues, the odds have improved. “She’s made a lot of progress,” Perriguey-Krings said — and showed — during the first-ever horse presentation at Moscow High School.
2012 10 years ago
Members of the Vandal Hybrid Racing Team at the University of Idaho are celebrating the successful debut of their new car at a recent competition in New Hampshire, where they placed eighth overall among 40 student groups from around the world. The 660-pound vehicle is half the size of an official Formula One race car and is the first hybrid for the team, which has been active on campus since 2000. About 15 UI students, most of them mechanical engineering and electrical engineering majors, spent the past school year finalizing development and assembly work on the new car. ... A pilot course for struggling students at Pullman High School may become a full elective class next year if the school board approves the change. Deb McNeil, a ninth- and 10th-grade secondary teacher at PHS, approached the board during its regular meeting to request the class, Guided Practice and Study, be added to the school’s list of regular course offerings. The program was initiated in 2010 when PHS assistant principal Desiree Gould noticed a number of freshmen seemed “kind of lost” when they entered high school.